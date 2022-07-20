Ottawa Borrowing Around $5 Million To Build New City Pool

After two years, the pandemic era emergency orders are still being continued by the village of Oswego despite the illness and other precautions being diminished. At each Oswego Village Board meeting, the six trustees continue to approve and extend the local emergency and disaster declaration and the powers reserved as executive orders for its village president Troy Parlier, even after two years. In a WSPY News interview, Oswego Village Administrator Dan DiSanto explains.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO