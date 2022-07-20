ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Ottawa Borrowing Around $5 Million To Build New City Pool

By Jeremy Aitken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime next summer when you are floating in the brand new Ottawa public pool, you can thank marijuana consumers. Debt obligation bonds...

WSPY NEWS

Marseilles: Marseilles City Council Begins Brownfields Grant Application

The Marseilles City Council this week approved hiring a company to begin a United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) grant application/property inspection toward cleaning up three Marseilles properties. Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck explains. He said the grant is $7,500. After the initial property assessments, the company will determine an amount...
MARSEILLES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego holds onto emergency-disaster-executive orders

After two years, the pandemic era emergency orders are still being continued by the village of Oswego despite the illness and other precautions being diminished. At each Oswego Village Board meeting, the six trustees continue to approve and extend the local emergency and disaster declaration and the powers reserved as executive orders for its village president Troy Parlier, even after two years. In a WSPY News interview, Oswego Village Administrator Dan DiSanto explains.
OSWEGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Accused Of Threatening A Judge

Being a judge brings a lot of responsibility and unfortunately also a lot of danger. An investigation into threats being made towards a judge has led to the arrest of 31-year-old Ryan Rhodes of Ottawa. He was in an Ottawa courtroom Friday charged with a felony of threatening a public official. Rhodes allegedly made the threats to the unidentified judge in April.
OTTAWA, IL
northernpublicradio.org

The DeKalb County Board votes yes to sell its nursing home

The DeKalb County Board voted to sell the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center on Wednesday, after a yearlong discussion on how to resolve the nursing home’s more than $7 million shortfall. The decision came after the board failed to pass a referendum measure that would allow voters to weigh in on the home's fate.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ottawa man arrested for threatening an official

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ryan A. Rhodes was arrested in Colorado for threatening a public official in Illinois. Rhodes, 31, is from Ottawa, IL. He was arrested on July 4, 2022 in Estes Park, CO. LaSalle County’s original warrant for Rhodes was for threatening a public official, which...
OTTAWA, IL
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A place to stay - Aurora nonprofit finds a home

An Aurora nonprofit is now operating out of a brick-and-mortar facility after four years of supporting the community without a physical space. Saturday was the grand re-opening. Music and murals served as a backdrop for the Culture Stock celebration. This nonprofit supports the community by offering mostly free art programs...
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to the DuPage County Fair

Listen to Mackay in the Morning all week at 8:35 for your chance to win a four pack to the Dupage County Fair!. July 29-31, The DuPage County Fair is the place for family fun. One of Wheaton’s highlighted community events. Join Leslie Harris this Friday July 29th at the DuPage County Fair LIVE from 5 to 7pm for all the fun!
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning until 10AM – portions of Kane/Kendall/DeKalb CO…

.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES... At 935 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, or near Aurora, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Oswego, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Big Rock and Kaneville. This includes... Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 102 and 120. ___________________________________________________________________
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Porch Fire Breaks Out At Ottawa Apartment

Nobody was hurt in a fire that happened not far from Ottawa High School. A call went out late Wednesday afternoon at 5 about a porch fire in the 600 block of Division Street. The fire did extend from the porch to the interior wall of a first-floor apartment. With help from Grand Ridge and Wallace Fire Departments, the blaze was under control within a half hour.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Six sheriffs sue Gov Pritzker, IDHS

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Illinois sheriffs including McLean County’s Jon Sandage now suing governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services. At the heart of the lawsuit, delays in transferring inmates held in county jails into the custody of the Department of Human Services. State law...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in south Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday morning, city officials said. At about 5:41 a.m., the tornado touched down in a portion of south Naperville. Damaged trees were reported throughout the area, but the majority of the damage, including roof damage to a commercial building, occurred along the Route 59 corridor, from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulevard.
NAPERVILLE, IL
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL

