The Hunks of HGTV Have Some Sizzling Shirtless Moments! See Photos of Drew Scott and More

HGTV fans have enjoyed watching the careers of so many of the network’s stars blossom. The channel is full of talented power couples, incredible reveals and home renovation expertise from hunks like Drew Scott, Ben Napier, and more. Just like their real estate projects, their shirtless photos are so dreamy.

Drew flaunted his shirtless body when he competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after one of his performances, the Property Brothers host shared that he lost 33 pounds while competing on the show. He and his dance partner, Emma Slater, finished the competition in fourth place.

Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott, cheered him on throughout the season. Their older brother, J.D. Scott, also voiced his support for the couple as they danced in the hopes of earning the Mirrorball trophy. J.D. has also made appearances on several of his brother’s HGTV shows including Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home.

Drew isn’t the only HGTV star to undergo a dramatic weight loss since rising to fame. Ben dropped 55 pounds after he and wife Erin Napier welcomed their first child together, daughter Helen, in 2018. The woodworking expert’s decision to start his own fitness journey was inspired by his new role as a dad.

“Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention,” he said during a January 2019 interview with Today. “She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen.”

Ben became a dad for the second time in 2021, when his youngest daughter, Mae, was born. Erin has long embraced her husband’s tall 6’6’’ frame and handsome looks on both her blog and on Instagram. Another television personality who can’t get enough of her husband’s dashing looks is Heather Rae Young.

The Selling Sunset alum and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have traveled to so many incredible vacation destinations since they first began dating in July 2019. The couple, who got married in October 2021, announced that they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. The Flip or Flop host is also a dad to kids Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Keep scrolling to see shirtless photos of HGTV’s leading men.