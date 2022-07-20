ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azerbaijan Airlines Signs MoU for Four More Boeing 787 Jets

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Azerbaijan Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Farnborough Airshow to acquire four more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, its president Jahangir Askerov said...

