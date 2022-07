Cheryl Myers was 45 years old when she first began having issues with her memory. For two years she and her husband David saw doctor after doctor and were met with a string of misdiagnoses. Finally in 2012, Cheryl was referred to a neurologist. At the age of 47, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. David Myers said having finally found the answer, he and Cheryl were stunned.

