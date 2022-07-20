ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robersonville, NC

Former North Pitt football coach takes over at South Creek

By Garrett Short, Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greg Watford recently retired as North Pitt High School’s football coach. He didn’t stay that way long.

Watford was named the new football coach at South Creek High School, according to a media release from Martin County Schools. He coached North Pitt to a 7-4 record this past season before retiring.

The Panthers named C.J. Wilson as its new head coach earlier this year.

South Creek went 0-11 last season under coach C.J. Grissett.

“We are so excited to have someone with as much experience and the reputation Coach Watford has coming in,” said South Creek Athletics Director Wes Hughes. “I look forward to working with him.”

Watford has coached high school football since 1992 at several schools in Bertie, Hertford, Halifax and Hertford counties. He was also previously the running backs coach at Elizabeth City State.

“I’ve watched the video and I see the talent of the kids,” Watford said in a press release. “It’s exciting.”

