Woman hospitalized after vehicle spins into I-70 ditch

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO