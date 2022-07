ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a $30 million shared services program to improve cyber defenses across New York state. As part of the program, New York's counties will be offered cyberthreat detection and response services at no cost to them. It's technology used to protect computers or servers, by monitoring and reacting to cyber threats in real-time.

