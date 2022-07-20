ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortal Kombat film sequel is reportedly bringing back the original director

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
Back in 2021, the Mortal Kombat film reboot quickly became known as a top-tier video game adaptation. As such, whispers of a follow-up have been floating around, and the movie is seemingly moving forward.

According to Deadline, director Simon McQuoid will return to direct the Mortal Kombat sequel. Details beyond this are sparse, likely because there hasn’t been much in the way of official announcements. However, reports from earlier this year claimed Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater is involved in some capacity. Slater also has writing credits on Fantastic Four (2015) and Death Note (2017).

It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. would bring McQuoid back. Mortal Kombat far exceeded box office expectations, bringing in more than $83 million worldwide at the box office. That might not sound impressive from a glance, but remember: it came out in early 2021 when theaters were only just beginning to open up again during the pandemic.

Mortal Kombat was also a massive hit for HBO Max, where over 5.5 million households watched the film — outpacing the likes of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, among several others. It turns out that people really love ridiculously gory martial arts brawls. Go figure!

We don’t know if any of the first film’s cast will return for Mortal Kombat 2, but it’s probably a safe bet. The ones that didn’t have their heads pounded into a gooey mush, anyways.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

