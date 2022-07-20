7 pace cars NASCAR should absolutely use for the 2023 Chicago street race

Chicago is getting a NASCAR street race through Grant Park in 2023.

Actually, The Athletic reported the city is getting a three-year deal with NASCAR, so these races may become the norm, but the inaugural event is set for next July. It’s likely to turn into a logistical nightmare that racks up the most noise complaints the city has ever seen, but it will also no doubt serve as one of the more visually stunning contests the sport will ever hold.

The backdrop of the Museum Campus, Lake Michigan and the city skyline have been protected at all costs in Chicago. Now that scenery gets put to use on a national broadcast once more.

While NASCAR is probably only considering using pace cars from Ford, Chevy and Toyota—as is typically the case with its three manufacturers—there are so many better options that exist for the Windy City race.

Specifically, these options:

7

Christopher Nolan's Batmobile

Toyota driver Jarno Trulli of Italy races against the Batmobile, on show to mark the release of the latest Batman movie ‘The Dark Night,’ at Silverstone racetrack, England, Thursday, July 3, 2008 ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Grand Prix. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Look how fantastic it looks on a racetrack! And we already know it can handle the streets of Chicago, where Nolan’s first two Batman movies were filmed.

Think about it, NASCAR. No driver would dare get out of line when the tumbler is on the course.

6

Michael Jordan's 1992 Ferrari 512 TR

Via SI_Vault

Michael Jordan: Sports Car Enthusiast. Michael Jordan: NASCAR Team Owner. Michael Jordan: Chicago Icon.

All those worlds will collide next July.

We have no idea if MJ still owns this ride, but if he does, would it break too many rules to use it as the pace car with Jordan behind the wheel?

5

Any of the Drag Racing cars confiscated by the City of Chicago

Citizen via Block Club Chicago

Hours after the Chicago officially announced plans for the first NASCAR street race in 2023, the city took drastic steps to curb street racing. A new ordinance will now give “police the power to impound cars used in such races by using video evidence, even if the owner isn’t present” according to Block Club Chicago.

Asked about the irony of announcing a NASCAR street race the same week the city toughened street racing laws, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot called it “apples and oranges”.

There, uh, should be plenty of cars to choose from is NASCAR wants to select a local pace car.

4

1980 Pontiac Grand Prix

Steve McQueen’s 1980 film The Hunter is objectively bad. The stunt that launched a 1980 Pontiac Grand Prix from 17 stories up one of the iconic Marina City Towers is seriously fantastic.

While the film’s car doesn’t have doesn’t have a great shelf life, it did make for some fantastic footage.

(Wisely, this parking garage is now valet only).

3

1974 Dodge Monaco Sedan

A car from the “Blues Brothers” movie is driven down Sunset Blvd during the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Mark Ralston)

One of the most durable cars in movie history and definitely not afraid to trade some paint, the Bluesmobile is capable of outrunning both nazis and cops, can easily jump bridges and will get you from Bob’s Country Bunker in Kokomo to the Palace Hotel Ballroom north of Chicago in no time.

But it needs to have the bullhorn attached to the top and everything or NASCAR is just cutting corners.

2

1976 Ford Gran Torino

David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser in a scene from the motion picture Starsky & Hutch. By Elliott Marks Warner Bros.

Ok, NASCAR. This is a layup.

Not only is the ’76 Gran Torino absolutely gorgeous, the Ford 385 V8 engine packs a ton of punch and certainly won’t sneak up on any one.

Need more reasons? Fine. How about the fact that Ford used the Torino designs as the basis for its NASCAR entrants for years. Another reason? The ’76 Gran Torino was produced at the Chicago Assembly, just a few miles away from the where the race will be held next summer.

Do the right thing here, NASCAR.

1

1961 Ferrari 250 GT California

It’s already proven how glorious it looks speeding around downtown Chicago. It’s the only logical choice. It’s the best choice.

Take it away, Cameron.