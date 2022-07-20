ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

1 Killed in Car Accident on Route 94 [Lemon Grove, CA]

Cover picture for the articleLEMON GROVE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Monday, police responded to a car accident on Route 94 where one person died early Monday morning. The crash happened on July 18th, at around 2:30 a.m. near Route 125, when a BMW crashed into a Mercedes sedan, according to a...

Times of San Diego

1 Dead, Another Injured When Drunk Driver Loses Control and Hits Boulder in San Pasqual

A 34-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a solo vehicle crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where they learned the victim was driving eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic and as he attempted to negotiate a left hand curve he lost control of his car, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN DIES AFTER COLLISION IN EL CAJON

July 23, 2022 (El Cajon) – The driver of a black 2012 Toyota Prius has died after the vehicle struck a parked SUV. The man, 38, was transported by paramedics to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The collision occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. last night in...
EL CAJON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Luis Thomas Arrested after DUI Collision on Winter Haven Road [Fallbrook, CA]

Several Injured after DUI Crash near Brooke Road; 19-Year-Old Driver Arrested. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m., at the 1300 block of Winter Haven Road, on July 17th. According to initial reports, Thomas lost control of his gray Toyota Tacoma and veered off the road, crashing into a house. Paramedics then rushed Thomas and his 20-year-old passenger to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries.
FALLBROOK, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
insideedition.com

Devastated Family Searching for Good Samaritans Who Rescued 2 Girls From Car Crash That Killed Their Mom

A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother. Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
NBC San Diego

Woman Walking Dog Hit by Car in North Park

A 25-year-old woman walking her dog suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a BMW in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday. San Diego Police Department officers were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 4400 block of Illinois Street where they learned the woman was walking her dog eastbound on Illinois Street when her dog pulled her into the street and she was struck by a 2003 BMW Z4 driven southbound by a 61-year-old man, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Video: Suspect stabs police dog in bid to evade capture

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old man lost his life and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Friday in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road at about 7:15 p.m. on reports of a car crash [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Dead after Crash near San Ysidro Boulevard [San Ysidro, CA]

Traffic Accident on Interstate 5 Left One Fatality. The crash happened on July 12th, at around 8:25 p.m. involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Officials responded shortly after and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. During investigations, San Ysidro officials blocked all the northbound lanes on Interstate 5. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police K-9 Officer Recovering After Being Stabbed With Screwdriver

A K-9 police service dog is recovering after being stabbed while in pursuit of a wanted violent felon. San Diego police officers spent almost two hours on Friday trying to apprehend the suspect, according to K-9 handler and officer Jonathan Wiese. He managed to evade police by running into the bed of the San Diego River, often wading in the water. It ended without anyone seriously hurt, in part thanks to 6 year-old German Shepherd Karson, the K-9 officer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Armed Carjacker Steals Man’s ’84 Mercedes-Benz in Ocean Crest-Area

A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Woman killed in I-8 rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO – Officials have identified the woman who was thrown from her vehicle and killed in a rollover crash Friday on Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County. Bonnie Roth, 35, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound, west of Tavern Road in Alpine, when she veered off the right side of I-8 before overcorrecting and veering to the left of the freeway, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The result sent her vehicle down an embankment, rolling over several times before landing in an eastbound lane.

