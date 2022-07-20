'Blame Biden': Man Baffled by 'Bold' Gas Charge After Ride Home
One third of Americans said they would blame rising gas prices on President Joe Biden, according to a poll in...www.newsweek.com
One third of Americans said they would blame rising gas prices on President Joe Biden, according to a poll in...www.newsweek.com
If you can't see that Biden's policies are to blame then listen to one of his spokespeople saying high fuel costs were to support new liberal world order. Biden has blamed Trump, covid, climate ,Putin, meat cutters, oil companies, shippers, oil refiners, gas stations and everything and everybody but his failed policies. Then sells oil to China company hook up of Hunter's.
Ok Then Why is People at the southern Border driving to Mexico to get gas Cause it's a couple dollars cheaper! Yes Biden is to blame for every Bit of this! He run his whole campaign on Green new deal! What did you think was gonna happen? And besides that it was going up and up and up Way before Russia/Ukraine! What's sad is We have the means to be energy dependent Lets use them! Wake up People You can be energy dependent first then after that You have plenty of money To work on your little Electric Car deals! And what amazes me Is Look how Much Fossil fuels play a role in electric car charging!
it started the day Biden took office n signed those paper to reverse everything Trump did love or hate Trump if you ain't smart enough to see that well sorry blind people who are part of the problem too.
Comments / 29