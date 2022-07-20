ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Thot Patrol' Spotted Around Texas Is 'Protecting Your Streets And Sheets'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Texans, no need to worry. The "Thot Patrol" is on the case!

A repurposed police car has been spotted around the Lone Star State, according to MySanAntonio. "Protecting your streets and sheets" is written on the side of the car that is labeled as the "Thot Patrol."

Reddit user u/Strictlybizzy shared the photo earlier this week and some San Antonio residents recognized the hilarious patrol car that was first spotted at the Taco Bell off Culebra near Lonestar Parkway.

Another user commented, "I know the dude that owns it, he put a sick ass speaker system in there. He takes his job hella seriously." Another user said they have seen the "Thot Patrol" in the Alamo Ranch plaza several times.

If you're still scratching your head at what a "thot" is, here's what Urban Dictionary defines one as: "A female that uses her body in some way to gain attention or some favor from males."

You can see photos of the "Thot Patrol" below (or here if it doesn't load).

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Brawl Breaks Out At San Antonio River Walk Restaurant Over Bill: WATCH

The San Antonio River Walk is going viral on social media, but not for what you might expect. Police told the news outlet that they responded to the incident in the 500 block of the River Walk on Friday. Upon arrival, police broke up the fight and "subdued a suspect." An investigation revealed the customer was upset over the service he received from staff regarding the food and check. The suspect verbally argued with staff before it turned physical when a staff member was assaulted. The customer is seen on video throwing a drink at an employee before making contact.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

