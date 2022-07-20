ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

40-year-old Man Fatally Shot Inside Camden, NJ, Store Tuesday Morning

By Chris Coleman
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in Camden Tuesday morning. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before 11 AM, officers with the Camden County Metro Police Department responded to Fortuna Grocery at Louis and...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man wounded in early morning shooting

An Atlantic City man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of someone shot, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers found the 27-year-old man wounded, and evidence of gunfire, according to the report. The man, whose name was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen Oakdale Street, frequents Whitby Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on July 14, 2022. Police say 54-year-old Sylvestina Cox was last seen on the 2300 block of Oakdale Street. Police suspect, she is usually around the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue. It is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fortuna Grocery#Kaighn Avenues
BreakingAC

Millville man arrested with two guns in Atlantic City, police say

A Cumberland County man was arrested with two loaded handguns after leading officers on a foot chase Monday, Atlantic City police said. Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga were assisting with a large crowd in the 3000 block of the Boardwalk just before 4 a.m., when they saw a man drop what they believed was a handgun, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Officials: Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Temple University police announced in a tweet that one man had been shot and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Temple University tweets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

5 teens wanted for multiple home robberies across Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating five teens who are wanted for home robberies across the city. The incidents happened on July 13th, 2022, in the 2900 block of Gilham Street, 3100 block of Unruh Avenue, and 3200 block of Magee Avenue between 2:30 – 4:00 am.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy