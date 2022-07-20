ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ESPY Awards to be presented Wednesday evening in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwxEl_0gmoKSx700

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 20 AM Edition) 02:35

The 2022 ESPY Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre Wednesday evening and the Los Angeles Rams and multiple players are among the nominees.

The Super Bowl-winning Rams have been nominated for best team and the team's receiver Cooper Kupp and Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani are up for individual honors.

Among the other nominees for best team are the NBA's Golden State Warriors, the WNBA's Chicago Sky, baseball's Atlanta Braves, Oklahoma's NCAA champion softball team, College Football Playoff national champion Georgia and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Wednesday's event will be hosted by Stephen Curry.

Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, Ciara, John Boyega, Jon Hamm, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Simu Liu, Aaron Rodgers, Alison Brie, Russell Wilson and Hannah Waddingham will serve as presenters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

2022 ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners

The 2022 ESPYS took place live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Wednesday, July 20, and it was a big night for the show’s host Stephen Curry, who walked away with three trophies. Curry took home the awards for Best NBA Player, Best Record-Breaking Performance for most...
BASKETBALL
extratv

Behind-the-Scenes Look at Steph Curry’s ESPYs Hosting Gig

Before the stars walked the red carpet at the ESPY Awards, “Extra” was inside, getting behind-the-scenes details on what current NBA champ and MVP Steph Curry would bring to the stage as a host!. ESPY Executive Producer David Chamberlain said that Curry approached it like an NBA championship...
NBA
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
John Boyega
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Ciara
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Sports Illustrated

Diana Taurasi Appears in 500th Career WNBA Game

Diana Taurasi became just the second WNBA player to appear in 500 career games on Friday. The only other WNBA player to accomplish the feat is Sue Bird. Coincidentally, Taurasi’s Mercury will faced Bird’s Storm on Friday night. Another coincidence with Taurasi’s milestone is that Bird also played...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS LA

Betts hits 200th career HR as Dodgers defeat Giants 4-2

Mookie Betts hit his 200th career home run, Julio Urías tossed six innings of two-hit ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to seven games. Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers, who have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espy Awards#Nba#Cbs News#The Los Angeles Rams#Angels#Colorado Avalanche
CBS LA

Dodgers to face Giants Thursday evening to open homestand

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium following their All-Star break.Right-hander Mitch White (1-2) will pitch for the Dodgers, against left-hander Carlos Rodón (8-5) for the Giants.So far this season, all five games between the Dodgers and Giants have been won by the home team. The Dodgers swept a two-game series in May and were swept in a three-game series in June.The Dodgers currently have a 60-30 record which is the best in the National League and second-best in MLB.The Giants have a 48-43 record and have won seven of its last nine games. They are currently third in the NL West, 12 1/2 games behind the Dodgers.Thursday night's game is set to start at 7:09 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy