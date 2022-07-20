ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Thot Patrol' Spotted Around Texas Is 'Protecting Your Streets And Sheets'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Texans, no need to worry. The "Thot Patrol" is on the case!

A repurposed police car has been spotted around the Lone Star State, according to MySanAntonio. "Protecting your streets and sheets" is written on the side of the car that is labeled as the "Thot Patrol."

Reddit user u/Strictlybizzy shared the photo earlier this week and some San Antonio residents recognized the hilarious patrol car that was first spotted at the Taco Bell off Culebra near Lonestar Parkway.

Another user commented, "I know the dude that owns it, he put a sick ass speaker system in there. He takes his job hella seriously." Another user said they have seen the "Thot Patrol" in the Alamo Ranch plaza several times.

If you're still scratching your head at what a "thot" is, here's what Urban Dictionary defines one as: "A female that uses her body in some way to gain attention or some favor from males."

You can see photos of the "Thot Patrol" below (or here if it doesn't load).

