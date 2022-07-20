ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Adds Armed & Dangerous Suspect to Most Wanted List

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday added a new suspect to its most wanted list.

According to the TGCSO, as of July 19, Juan Jose Morales Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and a number of other warrants. Morales is considered armed and dangerous.

TGCSO has been searching for Morales since Monday. Although the TGCSO has not yet found Morales, they did find however two ounces of methamphetamine and a stolen pistol in his residence.

Along with Morales there are three other suspects on the most wanted list.

If you have any information on Morales' whereabout or see him contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 657-4333 .

KLST/KSAN

Warrant Round Up: the next steps

SAN ANGELO, Tx — After two years of delay due to COVID city marshals are letting us know that warrant round-up is officially back “It usually takes place in February or March and is a statewide warrant round-up, but because of COVID and our manpower, we didn’t participate earlier this year. Prior to that because […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested After Violently & Intentionally Ramming His Vehicle into Another

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after intentionally ramming another vehicle with his car during an altercation. According to an incident report, on June 26, 2022, San Angelo Police responded to the 2100 block of Field Street regarding a domestic dispute. Once on scene, the officer made contact with the victims who advised they had been in a crash with the defendant, identified as Monte Jarmon. The officer also learned that the crash was intentional and was the result of Jarmon’s engagement with the victims. Investigators conducted…
KLST/KSAN

SAPD and Walmart health and wellness event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and Walmart will be hosting a Health and Wellness event to help keep your kids safe in the event of an emergency. On July 23rd from 10am-12pm at Walmart Supercenter (29th St) the San Angelo Police Department will be fingerprinting children for their parents records. Having […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Over 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following: Mark Villarreal was arrested for…
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | A Facebook Swap and Sell Encounter Lands One in Prison

SAN ANGLEO, TX – On This Edition of LIVE! Daily News, Bob Bluthardt with Fort Concho joins the show to talk about the National Day of the Cowboy. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo City Council Appoints Brody as New San Angelo Fire Chief

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council on Tuesday, July 19, officially approved the appointment of Patrick Brody as fire chief of the San Angelo Fire Department. According to information from the City of San Angelo Public Information office, Brody has been in the fire service since 2001, serving all 21 of those years with SAFD. He was interim fire chief from Feb. 2022-July 2022 and assistant fire chief of administration for three years prior to interim chief. He holds a master certification in both structural and aircraft rescue firefighting, in addition to being a certified incident…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

