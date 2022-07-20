Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Adds Armed & Dangerous Suspect to Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday added a new suspect to its most wanted list.

According to the TGCSO, as of July 19, Juan Jose Morales Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and a number of other warrants. Morales is considered armed and dangerous.

TGCSO has been searching for Morales since Monday. Although the TGCSO has not yet found Morales, they did find however two ounces of methamphetamine and a stolen pistol in his residence.

Along with Morales there are three other suspects on the most wanted list.

If you have any information on Morales' whereabout or see him contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 657-4333 .