ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropics still expected to be active despite quiet stretch

By Amanda Holly
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFBZL_0gmoEqaL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has been quiet for the past two and half weeks with no development to speak of. This quiet stretch is not uncommon this time of year with July still being early in the season.

Dry Saharan dust has helped keep tropical activity at bay with large plume after large plume coming off the coast of Africa and covering most of the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico water basins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EH3vH_0gmoEqaL00

Several large scale global weather patterns have been unfavorable for tropical activity in the Atlantic as well. The global Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) has been in a quiet phase over the Atlantic but that is expected to change in early August.

La Niña continues as well and is expected to continue through the rest of the year. When La Niña is in place as opposed to El Niño, hurricane season is typically more active.

Compared to previous seasons, this July is a little quieter with only three named storms so far for the year. By July 21, 2021, there were five named storms in the books – and by the third week in July in 2020 there were already seven named storms in the Atlantic basin. So far this year, we’ve only had three named storms.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zo1Ki_0gmoEqaL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyqLu_0gmoEqaL00

On average, hurricane season picks up in August with tropical waves coming off the coast of Africa. Saharan dust usually begins to taper off as well, allowing more favorable conditions in the tropics for those tropical waves to develop.

Keep in mind, most forecasts for this year’s season are still calling for an active one. NOAA is predicting 14 to 21 named storms and Colorado State is calling for 20 named storms total this year. This does include the three named storms that have already formed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0HHv_0gmoEqaL00

Remember, it only takes one storm to hit your area to make it a bad season.

The tropics are forecast to be quiet for the next five days or so with no tropical development expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Seasons#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Atlantic#Gulf Of Mexico#Caribbean#Saharan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast

If you've noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you're hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather into the new week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: Tropical Disturbance May Turn Into Tropical Storm Bonnie

The Atlantic hurricane season is heating up, because of the situation, the National Hurricane Center are tracking three storms over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, the tropical disturbance causing widespread showers and thunderstorms in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean intensified into Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Homegrown Development of Tropical Storm to Form in the Gulf of Mexico

The tropical disturbance could potentially be the next named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The national weather news channel forecasts that the 'homegrown' tropical depression could emerge in the northern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, anywhere along the coast from Louisiana to northwestern Florida. Meteorologists warn that it could worsen the ongoing concerns in the Southeast for floods.
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Glaciers Could Further Collapse in the Northern Hemisphere Due to Persistent Extreme Heat: Glaciologists Warn

Mountain glaciers are at risk as the persistent heat wave in Europe and across the Northern Hemisphere continues to manifests. Glaciologists claim that the scorching heat could result in the further collapse of these natural structures, which are threatened even further by climate change and global warming. Northern Hemisphere Extreme...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Severe drought at US’s largest reservoir revealed through the decades by Nasa satellite images

New satellite images released by Nasa have shown water levels at historic lows in Lake Mead, the US’s largest reservoir, as a result of a severe 22-year “megadrought” in the American southwest.The images show the extent of the drought’s effects on Lake Mead, which is at an all-time low of 1,043ft above sea level, or 27 per cent capacity.In 2020, when the first of the three images from Nasa’s Landsat satellites was taken, Lake Mead was at nearly 1,200ft above sea level.Since 2020, water levels have fallen more than 150ft. The dramatic drop in water has revealed human remains...
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy