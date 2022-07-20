ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump remembers ex-wife Ivana ahead of her funeral: ‘Beautiful inside and out’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nm8LZ_0gmoEX0e00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump is remembering his ex-wife Ivana Trump as he prepares to attend her funeral.

The model and businesswoman, and the mother of Trump’s three eldest children, died last week at 73 from blunt impact injuries in an accident in her New York City home, according to a medical examiner. She was reportedly found near a spiral staircase.

Cindy Adams, the New York Post’s famed gossip columnist and a longtime friend of both the ex-commander in chief and Ivana, reported Tuesday that she received a call from the 45th president.

“I’m just thinking how well you knew Ivana. You knew her very well. You knew her from the first. From the very beginning. From when I first met her,” Trump said, according to Adams.

“She was beautiful. She was special,” Trump said of his former spouse, who he was married to from 1977 until the early 1990’s, when the couple split and engaged in a highly contentious public divorce that played out in the New York tabloids.

“She was outstanding. Beautiful inside and out,” Trump said. “We began all of it, our lives together, with such a great relationship.“

Trump is planning to attend Ivana’s funeral on Wednesday at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Manhattan, Adams said.

Remembering his ex-wife, who was born in what is now the Czech Republic, as “different,” Trump praised her, saying she “never gave up.”

“Beautiful, yes, but she was also a hard worker,” he said.

“No matter how rough things were or how badly they looked she never fell down. She went from communism to our lives together. She took nothing for granted.”

Despite their scandal-plagued divorce, the pair described their relationship in friendly terms in recent years. Ivana expressed support for her ex-husband’s political ambitions, saying in 2016, “I think he would be a great president.”

Telling Adams that the two of them should “just manage to get through this awful, painful experience,” 76-year-old Trump’s words then appeared to turn to politics, hinting at a possible 2024 White House run.

“And after this … just remember … just remember what I’m telling you … 78 is not old,” Trump said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drug house officially ‘closed for business’: Sheriff

KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An apparent drug house in Cleveland County is officially shut down, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that “customers are no longer welcome” and stuck a sign in the ground, ensuring everyone was aware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 arrested, 3,000+ grams of meth seized in NC drug bust, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Caldwell and Burke Counties, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said investigators stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the town of Sawmills after 36-year-old Eric Dale Jones and 43-year-old Roy Morris were […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Cindy Adams
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC woman charged with killing man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman under police suspicion for months has now been charged with the murder of her one-time boyfriend. Local news outlets report Jessica Marie Stachan, 28, was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s investigators say she killed Devantae Griffin. He was reported missing on March 30 and his body was found in a shallow grave near Spartanburg in late April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#The New York Post#St Vincent Ferrer Church
Fox 46 Charlotte

Victim loses hand in Hawaii sword attack: ‘It was on the floor’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in custody as part of an attempted murder investigation after police in Hawaii said he used a sword to attack another man in Waikiki. Witnesses said it started with an argument. Michael Suissa, a visitor from Switzerland, stopped by an area 7-Eleven Thursday night to get some ice cream. Little did he know he would witness a gruesome attack.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy