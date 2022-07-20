Giannis Antetokounmpo and Four Other Dudes Lose To Boston

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and two singles, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Riley singled in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Austin Warren to make it 7-1. Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 over his last 20 games. The defending World Series champion Braves, who moved one-half game behind the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East, are 35-11 since June 1 — the best record in the majors over that span. They are 19-6 at home during the stretch and have outscored opponents 131-78 in those 25 games. Shohei Ohtani, a two-way All-Star and the 2021 AL MVP, connected with a solo shot off Wright in the fifth, a liner that left his bat at 110 mph, cleared the right-field wall and trimmed the lead to 7-2. The homer was Ohtani’s 20th.

32 MINUTES AGO