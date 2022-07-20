Giannis Antetokounmpo and Four Other Dudes Lose To Boston
By Nick Becker
With the NBA finals wrapping up 10 days ago and the Golden State Warriors being named NBA Champions, what better time than now to reminisce about the Milwaukee Bucks and what could’ve been this year. The Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this year to the Boston Celtics...
Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hosted the ESPYS, and he had a lot of hilarious jokes during the night. One of them was about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who was host in 2007. "I am the second NBA player to host this award show,...
In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
Lakers players Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis recently held a phone call meeting together to discuss their upcoming season to make sure they were on the same page for championships aspirations. In the midst of all the rumors among the team, it seemed like the three reach a threshold and built chemistry moving forward.
On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
July 21 marks the 22nd day of NBA free agency, and after over three weeks one of the most famous players available this summer is still a free agent. Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is coming off playing for the Brooklyn Nets last year, and he is still an unrestricted free agent available to sign with any team in the league.
MarJon Beauchamp saw his basketball dream finally come true several weeks ago when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him 24th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. It was a long and difficult journey for the 21-year-old, but through all the ups and downs, Beauchamp has kept his head held high. Now...
While bench talents like Nemanja Bjelica, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Otto Porter Jr. are heading out the door following the Golden State Warriors’ championship run this past season, Quinndary Weatherspoon has decided that he is happy right where he is. The 25-year-old guard and the Warriors agreed to...
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about one of the newest members of the squad. The Lakers posted a clip of Pippen Jr., and James quote tweeted it saying: "The kid has a bright future!!!" Pippen Jr. did not get drafted in the 2022...
The Los Angeles Lakers face a tough set of circumstances ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They’ve tried to find a solution to their Russell Westbrook problem, but their efforts haven’t panned out. Until the Lakers are willing to part with future draft capital to dump Westbrook’s contract,...
The LA Clippers trading Blake Griffin is still one of the most unexpected moves in recent history. Just months after signing him to a five-year extension, the Clippers dealt Blake to Detroit in a move that nobody saw coming. At the time, many believed the trade signified the beginning of a rebuild that would see the Clippers bottom out and tank. Players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley never allowed the team to become non-competitive, and it was Lou's message to the team that helped them regain perspective after Blake was dealt.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced that they have signed Austin Rivers. The former Duke star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career. He is the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.
The Donovan Mitchell saga might be coming to an end shortly, as the Utah Jazz keep working to find him a new home while getting a big haul in return. A couple of weeks after they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz are working to get a deal done for their other star, Mitchell.
On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
The Brewers are signing free agent reliever Jake McGee to a major league contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic (Twitter link). The southpaw was released by the Giants last week. McGee is a Wasserman client. McGee will try to find his footing in Milwaukee after a rough first half...
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and two singles, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Riley singled in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Austin Warren to make it 7-1. Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 over his last 20 games. The defending World Series champion Braves, who moved one-half game behind the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East, are 35-11 since June 1 — the best record in the majors over that span. They are 19-6 at home during the stretch and have outscored opponents 131-78 in those 25 games. Shohei Ohtani, a two-way All-Star and the 2021 AL MVP, connected with a solo shot off Wright in the fifth, a liner that left his bat at 110 mph, cleared the right-field wall and trimmed the lead to 7-2. The homer was Ohtani’s 20th.
