Kanawha County, WV

Update: Officials investigate Kanawha Co. Public Service District

By Rachel Pellegrino
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Investigations are underway into the Kanawha County Public Service District allegedly misusing county funds, according to Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

The State Auditor’s Office told 13 News that they were invited to attend the County Commission meeting Thursday, July 21, at 5 p.m., but they couldn’t provide further information.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler says the meeting will bring to light the allegations, and they’ll decide whether the current chairman of Kanawha PSD, John Rubin, will be removed from the position.

If they vote to remove him, Wheeler says they already have a replacement.

13 News also reached out to the Executive Director of the PSD today, but we were still unable to speak with him.

ORIGINAL STORY – Investigations are underway at the Kanawha County Public Service District involving allegations of wrongdoing, according to County Commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler.

“There are allegations that came to our attention of misuse of funds by John Rubin as a board member of Kanawha PSD,” says Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler

The County Commission is meeting Thursday to decide whether the current chairman of Kanawha PSD, John Rubin, will be removed from the position. If they vote to remove Rubin, Wheeler said they already have a replacement.

The meeting agenda for Thursday lists the item as “Order appointing Chris Billo to the Kanawha Public Service District filling the unexpired term of John Rubin.”

This is all happening just months after Rubin was reappointed in June 2021 to a six-year term ending in 2027, which was previously recorded in the minutes from the County Commission’s June 2021 meeting.

13 News has learned from other sources that at least some of the allegations involve misuse of county money and personnel. However, Wheeler would not provide specifics.

“These are allegations at this point, Wheeler said. “Nothing has been proven in the court of law.”

The district itself provides sewer service to about 2,800 customers and recently applied for a quarter of a million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

13 News also reached out to the Executive Director of Kanawha PSD, but so far we haven’t been able to speak with him.

