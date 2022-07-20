ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lancaster County authorities say a 42-year-old man died after someone walked onto his boat docked at a lake and shot him, prompting four of his friends to dive into the water to escape.

Lancaster County authorities say the death of Benjamin Case, of Lincoln, on Tuesday night apparently was a targeted shooting. The other people on the boat at Branched Oak Lake were not injured.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the assailant fired two rounds at Case and then left in a vehicle. Case died at the scene.

Wagner says the shooter did not take anything from the boat or Case’s vehicle before fleeing.

