Ben Simmons’ name has come up in trade rumors once again this offseason, but a new report suggests that the chances of a move may be significantly overblown. The Nets acquired Simmons from the 76ers in a deadline deal for James Harden, but are not particularly eager to move on from him under the circumstances. The Nets are “wary” of selling low on Simmons, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, and would almost certainly be doing so under the circumstances.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO