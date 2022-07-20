Drinking Sodium Is Crucial To Staying Hydrated

Health experts are urging people to stay hydrated during this triple-digit heat.

The harsh sun is making the outdoors increasingly dangerous, so health experts say people should avoid staying outside for too long, if possible.

Matthew Else is a family medicine doctor and he says being prepared for this heat is paramount.

"A good two to four hours before you're going to spend time outside, you want to be aggressively hydrating," Else said.

But water isn't the only thing experts say you should be drinking.

Sloan Taylor, a registered dietitian with St. Francis, says sodium plays a big role in getting and staying hydrated to help combat the fluids you lose through sweating.

"You don't want to drink just straight water all day long," Taylor said. "If you find yourself outside, sodium needs to be part of the picture."

Taylor recommends people drink at least 8 ounces of fluids every hour or every 20 minutes if you are working outside.

She says drinks with sodium and carbs like Gatorade and Pedialyte will help with hydration, while drinks like caffeine and alcohol will do the opposite.

Taylor says even the sugar in these drinks can help you hydrate during the Oklahoma summer.

"Believe it or not, the glucose and the fructose that are in the sports drinks help with absorption," Taylor said.

It's not just drinks, Taylor says certain foods like beef jerky and pretzels can help you replenish sodium.

She says just be careful not to overdo it with the salty foods.

"You can have a salted item and water and get the same benefit," Taylor said. "Pretzels mixed with water are no different than having Gatorade."

Taylor also says if you have sweat stains in your shirt after a long day outside, it is a clear sign that you need to replenish on sodium.