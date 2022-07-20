Miniature horse visits Longview independent living center

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO