GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The practice of fingerprinting people without probable cause or a warrant is unconstitutional, the Michigan Supreme Court said Friday. The court unanimously said Grand Rapids police violated the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure. “The fingerprinting of each of the plaintiffs in these cases constituted a physical trespass […]

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO