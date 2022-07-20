ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft NFTs Not Allowed, Developer Says

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft is one of the most popular games across many platforms, and it won't have any non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Developer Mojang won't support or allow Minecraft NFTs, it said in a blog post Wednesday. "To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain...

Ars Technica

Minecraft blocks the blockchain from its block game

Minecraft will continue to be about blocks and not about the blockchain. That's according to a new official blog post from Microsoft subsidiary Mojang stressing that "integrations of NFTs with Minecraft are generally not something we will support or allow." While players have long been able to charge for access...
PC Gamer

After Minecraft says no to NFTs, NFT Worlds vows to make its own game

The NFT-based Minecraft platform said Mojang's new NFT policy has "no regard for creators, builders, and players." Mojang made waves yesterday when it said, in no uncertain terms, that NFTs are not welcome in Minecraft (opens in new tab). Good news for gamers, perhaps, but not so much for anyone who has already committed to incorporating blockchain technology in the game—like, for instance, NFT Worlds.
Polygon

Indie company Tender Claws is the next game studio to unionize

Another video game studio is unionizing. Workers at Los Angeles-based indie studio Tender Claws will unionize with the Communications Workers of America’s Campaign to Organize Digital Employees, workers told Polygon this week. The union will consist of at least 13 workers across several different departments, including both full-time and part-time producers, artists, and programmers. One hundred percent of the bargaining unit supports the effort, workers said.
CNET

iPhone Storage Running Low? Try Tweaking These Settings

Our iPhones hold almost everything: photos, games, movies, music libraries and so much more. But that also means you can run out of storage space fairly quickly. Apple bumped the iPhone's default storage option up to 128GB instead of 64GB with the iPhone 13, which certainly helps. But if that's not enough, there are a few tweaks you can make to get more out of your iPhone's storage.
CNET

5G Is Here, Sort Of: These Are the Innovations We're Waiting For

Sure, 5G networks are expanding, and we're starting to get higher-quality video, lag-free gaming and even wireless-based home internet. But that's just scratching the surface of what's possible. The wilder ideas of 5G promise things like connected cars that warn one another in milliseconds so as to avoid crashes, or chic augmented reality glasses that guide you through a smart city filled with sensors and connections.
Polygon

Here’s why the next big update for Genshin Impact is such a big deal

Genshin Impact is the open-world adventure that just keeps getting bigger. With the 3.0 Sumeru update looming, the game’s size and scope will only continue to grow. Developer Hoyoverse will add a new region for the protagonist, colloquially known as the “Traveler,” and our floating companion Paimon, to visit, along with new characters and quests.
TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
NME

‘Evolve: Stage 2’ is back from the dead as peer-to-peer servers come back online

Evolve: Stage 2 had its multiplayer servers shut down back in 2018, but today players are once again able to matchmake and join peer-to-peer multiplayer games. Several months ago, peer-to-peer functionality was lost for Evolve Legacy, which was the only way fans of the series could play with friends. Upon a multitude of players reaching out to publisher 2K, the issue was eventually fixed earlier in July. It seems 2K have gone a step further now, and reinstated peer-to-peer and matchmaking functionality for Evolve: Stage 2 after four years.
CNET

TikTok Now Offers Auto-Generated Captions on All Videos

TikTok announced Thursday that all videos on its platform will now have auto-generated captions, updating the caption feature which came out in 2021. Before, creators had to enable captions on their videos before viewers could use them. Now, viewers can turn captions on or off. This story is being updated.
Phys.org

Deep learning for new alloys

When is something more than just the sum of its parts? Alloys show such synergy. Steel, for instance, revolutionized industry by taking iron, adding a little carbon and making an alloy much stronger than either of its components. Supercomputer simulations are helping scientists discover new types of alloys, called high-entropy...
TechCrunch

GitHub slows hiring for certain roles as it prioritizes ‘strategic hires’

All the candidates received the same email, which cites “an effort to prioritize [GitHub’s] hiring and be strategic about the roles [it continues] to hire for.” There’s no obvious pattern to the outreach. Developers applying for manager- and director-level roles at the Microsoft-owned company in a range of departments and locations, including San Francisco and London, have been impacted.
CNET

Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone Models in This 1-Day Refurb Sale

Apple makes some of the best devices on the market, with its latest iPhone model often taking the title of best phone to buy each year. Apple devices aren't cheap, though, so it can be an expensive endeavor trying to ensure you have a recent model in your pocket. If you want an affordable upgrade, going for a preowned iPhone is often the best route, and Woot has a massive selection of refurbished iPhones on sale today to help you do just that. The one-day sale features iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series devices and saves you hundreds compared with what it would cost you to buy from Apple directly.
Nature.com

A new L-shaped rigid beam FBG acceleration sensor

Acceleration detection is an important technology in the fields of seismic monitoring, structural health monitoring and resource exploration. A FBG acceleration sensor with the combination of L-shaped rigid beam and spring structure based on bearings is proposed against the low sensitivity that predominates in the low-frequency vibration measurement by FBG acceleration sensors, where L-shaped rigid beam is utilized to amplify the vibration signal, and is fixed by the bearings at both ends to effectively suppress the transverse crosstalk. The effects of structural parameters on the sensitivity and natural frequency of the sensors were analyzed using Origin theory, and such parameters were optimized; next, static stress and modal simulation analysis was made using COMSOL; in the end, a test system was built to test the performance of the real sensors. According to the findings, the acceleration sensor, whose natural frequency is 57Â Hz, is of a flat sensitivity response in the low frequency range of 1"“35Â Hz, with the dynamic range being 89.83Â dB, the acceleration sensitivity being up to 1241.85Â pm/g, the coefficient of determination R2 for the sensitivity fit is 0.9997, and the transverse crosstalk being -26.20Â dB within the operating frequency band. The findings offer a reference for improving the low-frequency vibration measurement capability of FBG acceleration sensors.
geekwire.com

Innovation Drivers and Data Labeling Trends for Video ML

Cognilytica is excited to host Chip Ray, Chief Technology Officer at Alegion  and his presentation “Innovation Drivers and Data Labeling Trends for Video ML” on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET!. The use of video as a data type within machine...
TechCrunch

TechCrunch Podcast Weekly Roundup: Crypto winters, Robots, and when will India make up its mind about Crypto

Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation, from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Observability startup Better Stack lands $18.6M in new cash

The observability market has matured in recent years with the growth of vendors like Datadog, New Relic, PagerDuty and the aforementioned Splunk. But there’s room for improvement. At least, that’s the assertion of Juraj Masar and Veronika Kolejak, the co-founders of Better Stack, an observability product that combines monitoring, logging, incident management and status pages with collaboration tools.
geekwire.com

Model Maintenance: Hidden Costs of Data Science

Join the August 2022 Enterprise Data & AI featured guest speaker Jerry Gupta, Senior Vice President, Personal and Commercial Insurance Research and Development at Swiss Re and his presentation ‘Model Maintenance: Hidden Costs of Data Science’ on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1 PM ET!
