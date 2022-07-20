Minecraft NFTs Not Allowed, Developer Says

Acceleration detection is an important technology in the fields of seismic monitoring, structural health monitoring and resource exploration. A FBG acceleration sensor with the combination of L-shaped rigid beam and spring structure based on bearings is proposed against the low sensitivity that predominates in the low-frequency vibration measurement by FBG acceleration sensors, where L-shaped rigid beam is utilized to amplify the vibration signal, and is fixed by the bearings at both ends to effectively suppress the transverse crosstalk. The effects of structural parameters on the sensitivity and natural frequency of the sensors were analyzed using Origin theory, and such parameters were optimized; next, static stress and modal simulation analysis was made using COMSOL; in the end, a test system was built to test the performance of the real sensors. According to the findings, the acceleration sensor, whose natural frequency is 57Â Hz, is of a flat sensitivity response in the low frequency range of 1"“35Â Hz, with the dynamic range being 89.83Â dB, the acceleration sensitivity being up to 1241.85Â pm/g, the coefficient of determination R2 for the sensitivity fit is 0.9997, and the transverse crosstalk being -26.20Â dB within the operating frequency band. The findings offer a reference for improving the low-frequency vibration measurement capability of FBG acceleration sensors.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO