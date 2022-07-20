ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Turner Sure Knows How to Rock a Braless Look! See Her Hottest Outfits Without a Bra

By Jessica Stopper
 3 days ago
Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

Sophie Turn-ing heads! When celebrities attend prestigious red carpet events more than they can count, their style drastically improves after every appearance. Sophie Turner has acquired an elegant taste in fashion that highlights her feminine side, and her braless looks have transformed from daring and bold to subtle and chic.

After being stuck in the house during the lockdown and welcoming her daughter Willa in 2020, whom she shares with husband Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones star was ready to show up and show out in the fashion world.

“I’m excited about embracing fashion again; I’ve been dressing up for myself,” she told Vogue in 2021. “It’s actually really annoying though because just as I’ve had a baby, everyone all of a sudden wants to wear low-rise jeans. It’s kind of offensive,” she joked.

Speaking of her Jonas Brother hubby, the couple always grace the red carpet together, and if they’re not matching outfits, they’re complementing each other’s look. The Staircase star even admitted that Joe helped her dress up more often, as she tends to opt for a more casual look.

The English actress and Disney alum attended the 2020 SAG awards where she stunned in a hot pink Louis Vuitton strapless gown that had all the perks. The dress had a corset-like waistline, sweetheart neckline and a belt to snatch her perfect waist. The ensemble was hot, classic, timeless and everything in between.

Sophie later turned into a Louis Vuitton gal as she was crowned the French luxury brand’s campaign star the following year. “The way that I dress is always aligned with the way Nicolas designs,” she told Vogue at the time.

One look we just can’t seem to get over is her 2017 Met Gala dress, which was also another Louis Vuitton piece. The dress was delicate as its distressed pattern perfectly balanced the flowy gown. However, back was the moment as the access fabric flowed ever so gently over her bare, open back.

Two years prior, the star wore a metallic silver body-hugging Burberry dress with a plunging neckline. Although she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the number, the actress took to Twitter to discuss beauty standards just nights before the big night.

‘Isn’t it strange that if someone who’s in the public eye gains a few pounds or has skin problems they get ripped for it …’ her tweet read. “Yet, some of those people who don’t have these ‘flaws — well they set ‘unattainable beauty standards.’ Are people actually ever satisfied?”

Keep scrolling to see her best braless lewks!

