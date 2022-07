EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries are reported after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water on the South side of the Eau Claire River upstream of the Dewey Street Bridge. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO