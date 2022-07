DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police responded to a local hospital on Wednesday night for a 3-year-old that had been shot. According to a release from the department, officers arrived at the medical facility at 8:40 p.m. The child had reportedly climbed into the lap of an adult male who had a pistol in his pocket.

