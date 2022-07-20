ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England downs Spain 2-1 in Euro 2022 quarterfinal thriller

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnL1e_0gmo22nJ00

England and Spain produced a thriller in the quarterfinals of Euro 2022, with England winning 2-1 after extra time at a packed Falmer Stadium on Wednesday.

Spain dominated much of the first half, testing England goalkeeper Mary Earps, but had a sigh of relief in the final seconds of the first half. Ellen White’s goal just before halftime was called back, with multiple England players narrowly offside.

However, early in the second half, Spain took the lead after some wonderful work from Athenea del Castillo. The Real Madrid attacker nutmegged Rachel Daly before teeing her club teammate Esther González up to finish from eight yards out.

With the backing of a vociferous crowd in Brighton, England began to grow desperate, even throwing center back Millie Bright forward as an auxiliary forward for the final minutes. That direct approach paid off in the 84th minute, with Lauren Hemp chipping a ball to the back post for Alessia Russo. The Manchester United striker fought off two defenders to nod the ball down for Ella Toone to stab home the equalizer.

With the momentum in their favor to start extra time, England were flying forward, and Georgia Stanway charged forward to send a thunderbolt past Sandra Paños in the 95th minute to give the Three Lionesses a stunning lead.

Spain, showing signs of an old habit of being too easily thrown out of their stride, never truly mounted a push for a late winner until the very final minutes. However, even with Paños coming up for a stoppage time corner, England’s resolve held, sending the hosts through after an absorbing 120 minutes.

England will face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between Sweden and Belgium in a semifinal on Monday, July 26.

Enjoy Georgia Stanway’s wonder goal

Related

England just fed Norway into a wood chipper

ESPN names commentators, including Emma Hayes, for UEFA Women's Euro 2022 coverage

Jenni Hermoso leaves Barcelona for Liga MX Femenil's Pachuca

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Erling Haaland's first Man City goal came at Lambeau Field

Erling Haaland’s first on-field appearance in a Manchester City shirt saw him score his first goal since his £85.5m transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Wasting no time as Man City faced Bayern Munich in a friendly Saturday, Haaland dove in to tap a Jack Grealish pass past Manuel Neuer just 12 minutes into his first appearance with the English champions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Serie A transfer news: Juventus win race to sign Bremer, Dybala to AS Roma, Scamacca, De Ketelaere, Kim, more

Clubs are constantly working on upgrades to the squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper offseason adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athenea Del Castillo
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Esther González
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Emma Hayes
The Guardian

Puzzle of prized white truffle finally yields to science

They emit intense aromas of garlic, fermented cheese and methane, and are so rare that they can fetch up to £9,000 a kilogram. Now, the puzzle that has confounded experts for more than half a century, of how to cultivate the elusive white truffle on a commercial scale, appears to have been solved.
AGRICULTURE
LFCTransferRoom

‘That We Try to Do It Again, at Least Like We Did Last Year and if It Is Possible Then to Do Better’ - Jurgen Klopp on What Fans Can Expect This Season

Liverpool fans enjoyed a domestic cup double, a Uefa Champions League final and took the Premier League title race to the final day, manager Jurgen Klopp has had his say on what fans can expect going into the new campaign. Since arriving on Merseyside Liverpool fans have seen the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#England#Real Madrid#Espn#Espnfc Rrb#Manchester United
BBC

Livingston sign Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George for undisclosed fee

Goalkeeper Shamal George has joined Livingston for an undisclosed fee from Colchester United, despite having "far more lucrative offers elsewhere", according to manager David Martindale. George, 24, has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club. He spent two seasons with League Two Colchester after starting his career at...
SOCCER
ESPN

Julien Guerrier leads Cazoo Classic, seeks first pro win

SOUTHPORT, England -- Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the DP World Tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a 1-stroke lead on Saturday. Paul Waring, the No. 586-ranked leader after the first two rounds, shot only 72...
GOLF
SB Nation

Rangers vs. Tottenham Hotspur friendly: game time, open thread, and how to watch online

Roll on Tottenham Hotspur preseason! One week after Spurs went to the Far East to play two matches in Korea, Spurs are now heading to the Far North... Glasgow, that is. Spurs are in Scotland to play Rangers at the historic Ibrox stadium in a preseason friendly. It’s the Walter Tull Trophy, commemorating the first player of mixed heritage to play for Spurs and also the first to be signed to Rangers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy