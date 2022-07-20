ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Dine like Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex’s favorite restaurants in America

By Leah Bitsky
Meghan Markle has dined at some of the best restaurants in the United States. MEGA

Let them eat steak!

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have kept a low profile since moving to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after stepping away from The Firm.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the occasional public appearance to dine at some pretty great restaurants, including Italian eateries, exclusive steak houses, and delightful French cuisine staples.

Here is a guide to some of the American hot spots the Princess of Montecito has frequented since becoming a royal.

Locanda Verde

Tribeca, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9c1O_0gmo1hjw00
Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed several urban-Italian dishes at Locanda Verde in Tribeca during a visit to the Big Apple.

Markle stepped out to dine at Tribeca hot spot Locanda Verde in July 2022.

As Page Six reported, Markle notably dined there with Prince Harry and “acted like a Princess” when her table request wasn’t fulfilled. Her security team also stopped dining patrons from snapping any pics of the pair.

We’re told Markle enjoyed the Sardinian sheep’s milk ricotta, steak tartare Piemontese and the My Grandmother’s Ravioli, as well as some red wine.

Andrew Carmellini’s Italian restaurant serves up other delicacies such as lamb meatball sliders, pappardelle and a whole lobster, as well as delicious desserts like their ricotta panna cotta and a warm cherry pie for two.

The Crosby Bar

SoHo, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9rpo_0gmo1hjw00
Meghan Markle enjoyed lunch with Gloria Steinem at The Crosby Bar in July 2022.

During that same excursion to the Big Apple in July 2022, Markle dined at The Crosby Bar at the Crosby Street Hotel in SoHo, People reported.

There, she was joined by activist Gloria Steinem for a brief lunch following the Duchess’ visit to the United Nations headquarters.

Perfect for a British Royal, the posh spot is known for serving up a sophisticated afternoon tea. The spread includes finger sandwiches and sweet treats like raspberry ganache tarts and lemon ricotta cake, homemade scones and clotted cream. But the high tea will cost a pretty penny at $60 a person.

Patrons can also enjoy dishes like a burrata scramble, cacio e pepe, buttermilk pancakes, cinnamon raisin challah french toast and crispy wasabi popcorn shrimp.

Melba’s

Harlem, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PNjg_0gmo1hjw00
She and her husband enjoyed some chicken and waffles at Harlem staple Melba’s.

Markle stopped by the famed Melba’s in Harlem for a date night with Prince Harry, where her husband tried chicken and waffles for the first time in September 2021.

As Page Six reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were served Southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles, spring rolls, catfish, collard greens and yams.

While there, Markle and Harry chatted with the restaurant’s owner, Melba Wilson, about the food-rescue non-profit City Harvest.

Specialty dishes at the comfort-food haven include fried catfish & eggnog waffles, wine braised short ribs, trés macaroni & cheese, Southern crab cakes, spinach & cheese empanadas and chili onion rings.

Lucky’s Steakhouse

Montecito, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CulGV_0gmo1hjw00
Lucky’s Steakhouse has all the meat you can eat.

Anyone would be “lucky” to dine here.

Markle and her husband went to dinner at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito, Cailf. when they first moved to Santa Barbara in 2020.

The couple enjoyed a date night at the steakhouse with their pals Katharine McPhee and David Foster that October, People reported at the time.

Clearly, they enjoyed their time at the restaurant as they reportedly dined there for three hours.

The steakhouse is known for their meat dishes including their sirloin steak, T-Bone steak, filet mignon medallions, house-cut porterhouse, New York strip steak and the aged prime rib, as well as the cheddar and bacon burger.

Markle may have learned about Lucky’s from her close friend Oprah Winfrey, who often frequents the spot.

Ladurée

SoHo, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFmng_0gmo1hjw00
Markle once enjoyed tea and pastries at Ladurée in SoHo.

Markle went to French Patisserie Ladurée in SoHo back in 2019.

The Duchess and her best friend Jessica Mulroney enjoyed tea and cakes in the bakery’s private room ahead of her baby shower when she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to Harper’s Baazar.

The flagship location of Ladurée resides in Paris and has since opened several storefronts across America.

Ladurée is most known for their increcibly delicate macaroons but they also serve delectable éclairs, tarts, cakes, cookies and croissants.

The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges

Upper East Side, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJaZV_0gmo1hjw00
Markle was pregnant with Archie when she dined at The Mark Hotel.

Markle also dined at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s The Mark on the Upper East Side. The venue was where her star-studded baby shower was held that year.

Markle was photographed leaving the upscale restaurant situated inside The Mark Hotel from the service entrance to avoid the crowds when she made her exit in 2019.

Essential dishes to order from The Mark include the egg caviar — a Jean-Georges classic — as well as the black truffle pizza, grilled black sea bass, The Mark cheeseburger, watermelon & goat cheese salad and the chicken & coconut milk soup.

Café Boulud

Upper East Side, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4CCN_0gmo1hjw00
Café Boulud is one of the restaurants opened by famed chef Daniel Boulud.

Markle dined at the ritzy Café Boulud situated on the Upper East Side in 2019.

She was reportedly supposed to eat at Flora Bar but made the switch after being swarmed by paparazzi and fans, according to E! News.

Café Boulud, owned by chef Daniel Boulud, shuttered its doors after 20 years during the pandemic but is due to reopen in a new location, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Michelin-starred spot was known for its signature dishes like the Dover sole, sweet pepper risotto, foie gras, and heirloom tomato salad.

The Polo Bar

Midtown East, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOQyB_0gmo1hjw00
Meghan Markle and her Close friend Markus Anderson were seen leaving The Polo Bar in 2019.

Markle had an A-list dinner at The Polo Bar in Midtown East in 2019.

As Page Six reported, Markle dined at Ralph Lauren’s exclusive restaurant with Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo, Abigail Spencer and Markus Anderson. She was also joined by a massive security team.

It’s hard to score a reservation for The Polo Bar, but once inside, diners can enjoy the Polo Bar Burger, caviar & fingerling potatoes, Ralph’s corn beef sandwich, and pigs in a blanket. And don’t fill up before having their dessert. We recommend their old-fashioned five-layer chocolate cake.

Terroni

Los Angeles and Toronto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0bZr_0gmo1hjw00
Markle loves the spicy peppers from Terroni.

Markle’s favorite Toronto restaurant, Italian mainstay Terroni, also has two locations in LA.

The former “Suits” star opened up about her love for the restaurant in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair when Prince Harry had just gone public with their relationship.

Speaking of the hot chillis served at the restaurant, she said, “They’re really hot, but if you’re good with heat, then I think they’re going to be your new favorite thing.”

The peperoncini piccanti, sourced from the Puglia region of Italy, can be purchased from the restaurant’s online store for just $13 a jar.

Cecconi’s

West Hollywood, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222xUg_0gmo1hjw00
Markle and Harry are reportedly regulars at Cecconi’s.

Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly regulars at Cecconi‘s in West Hollywood, according to Hello Magazine.

But sometimes, Harry likes to hit the spot solo, as the Duke of Sussex dined at the Italian restaurant with some friends for a low-key dinner in March 2022.

The couple also enjoyed Cecconi’s food at the restaurant’s Amsterdam location for Soho House founder Nick Jones’ 55th birthday in 2018, Yahoo! reported.

Dishes to get from Cecconi’s are the wood oven pizzas, the ricotta ravioli, the cavatelli lamb ragout and the eggplant parmigiana.

Sugarfish

Los Angeles, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zX0xW_0gmo1hjw00
Markle likes her maki from the popular sushi spot Sugerfish.

If Markle has a maki craving, her go-to spot in LA is Sugarfish.

A source told UK’s Closer magazine in 2022 that Markle and Harry often turn to the popular sushi franchise for some sushi and sashimi.

The obvious favorites at Sugarfish, which has locations in California and New York, include sushi and handrolls, sashimi and edamame for snacking.

Lisa Guliani
1d ago

Oh, now we're supposed to emulate her?No thanks. She's not my role model.My role models aren't camera-seeking opportunists. And they're alot more humble.

Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
