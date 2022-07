SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing "at risk" person, according to an SAPD press release. Richard Mirelez a is 35-year-old, 5'9", 189 lbs, Hispanic male last seen at 3500 Lake Drive on July 15. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with the words "Lucio and Son Roofing" on it as well as blue jeans with white shoes.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO