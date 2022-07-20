ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Chris Shepherd Departs Underbelly Hospitality Group

By Brittany Britto Garley
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Shepherd is leaving Underbelly Hospitality. The James Beard Award-winning chef announced his departure Wednesday in a written statement, saying that he was exiting the restaurant group that he founded and co-owned to “focus on smaller projects” and dedicate more time to his locally-based nonprofit, Southern Smoke Foundation. “I’ve put my...

houston.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Texas Businesswoman Says Chris Brown Cancelled His Appearance and Pocketed $2M, Threatens Legal Action

Chris Brown left Houston hanging after he pulled out of a benefit concert for which he was legally contracted to perform, according to Fox 26 Houston. Houston businesswoman LeJuan Bailey, the owner of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, is gearing up to enforce legal action against the singer after he chucked the deuces after agreeing to perform at the “One Night Benefit Concert” in March.
TEXAS STATE
People

Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building

A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

Ranch Water Will Pay You $10,000 to Wander Around Texas

This summer, you can apply for a gig that will let you eat and drink across the state of Texas, all on the dime of Karbach Brewing Company, the makers of Karbach Ranch Water. The brand is looking for its Wanderer, who can explore the Southwest and share the gems that make the region special.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Business
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That house...
DALLAS, TX
Food & Wine

A Trio of Texas Pitmasters Broke the World Record for Longest Barbecue Marathon

Some Guinness World Records are more heavily contested than others: For instance, in the last two years, the record for M&M stacking has been broken three times as the viral success of each new record seemed to inspire more challengers. Other records seem a bit more ripe for the taking, like "Longest Barbecue Marathon (Team)." In 2017, a trio from Italy set a time of 40 hours and 53 seconds. To which Texas said, "Oh yeah, we can beat that."
TEXAS STATE
mansionglobal.com

Dallas, Texas, Home With 11,115 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $15 Million

This stunning home in Dallas, Texas, has 11,115 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kyle Richards. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. With unobstructed, panoramic views of downtown Dallas and beyond, the two-story penthouse features 11,482 sq ft of pristine shell space atop the 28-story tower, offering the ultimate stage for customization. The space’s raised floor system allows for the utmost flexibility in design and functionality, and 13’ ceiling heights wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly merge the indoor spaces with the sweeping views. The expansive outdoor living area measures almost 3,000 square feet and features a private pool and spa surrounded by ample entertaining spaces. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The entire 48-home high-rise prioritizes privacy, security and wellness with spa and fitness offerings, 24/7 valet, on-site concierge services, and its registration as a WELL Certified building, resulting in advanced air filtration and other long-term health benefits. Residents are also granted private access and privileges at the adjacent boutique HALL Arts Hotel.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Shepherd
Person
Todd Mason
Person
James Beard
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

Black Entrepreneurs Are Leading New Orleans’s Nonalcoholic Bar Movement

Though famed for its bar-lined blocks — and the ability to drink legally on the walk from one bar to the next — most New Orleans residents are not out imbibing every night, despite what tired city tropes might have you believe. Recognizing that and the long-growing market for alcohol-free spaces, local Black entrepreneurs are leading the way in the city, from a mobile sober bar with deep New Orleans roots to an oxygen bar that hopes to be a safe haven for soul care.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Soho Institution Raoul’s Is Opening a French American Diner This Fall

Raoul’s, the decades-old Soho bistro, is preparing to expand, owner Karim Raoul tells Resy. The restaurant known for its burgers and legendary steak au poivre is headed down the street to 179 Prince Street, between Thompson and Sullivan Streets, this fall with Revelie Luncheonette, a French American diner anchored by an old-school soda fountain counter. According to Resy, the diner aims to land somewhere “between spendy destination spots and bar food” with omelets, green chile cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and other casual fare.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restaurant Group#Southern Smoke Foundation#Blacksmith#Georgia James Tavern
Eater

Soak Up Waterfront Views and Plenty of Nostalgia at this New Coconut Grove Spot

After years of waiting, the much-anticipated Bayshore Club restaurant is opening on Monday, July 25 in the coveted waterfront space that was the former longtime home of Scotty’s Landing. The new restaurant is a partnership between Grove Bay Hospitality — the team behind places like Stubborn Seed and Glass & Vine — and chef Jeff McInnis, who leads the kitchen at Root & Bone Miami and Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Is the Minimalist Restaurant Menu Over?

It’s a familiar scene: After sitting down at a table, the waiter brings you a sheet of fancy paper with the day’s menu printed in pretty fonts. There are around a dozen dishes, which can be ordered as a tasting menu or a la carte. “We suggest four to five,” he says, smiling. There are no distinctions between starters and main courses, and you may assume the last item is a dessert because you read “strawberry, asparagus, and nuts.” But you don’t really know because those three words are the only description.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Guide to Summer Food Pop-Ups in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has no shortage of great restaurants. And when great chefs want to try their hand at something different — and their customers want to sample new dishes in a new setting — the solution is often the humble pop-up. This summer, four pop-ups span from downtown to Mt. Charleston, where chefs who already have their own brick-and-mortar restaurant, or who exclusively serve the pop-up circuit, are communing for temporary dining events. Here is everything you need to know about four pop-up food events this summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLB
Eater

Carte Blanche Chef Appears to Have Falsified Resume: Report

A report in the Dallas Morning News brings to light some alleged inconsistencies in the work experience of Casey La Rue, chef and co-owner of Carte Blanche. La Rue has, in various interviews with the press, included stints at world-class restaurants in his experience. Those include New York City’s fine dining establishments Per Se and Daniel, as well as Clio (now Uni) in Boston and Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas. However, when the DMN called said restaurants to fact-check, none of them had any record of La Rue’s work, either in the kitchen or as a stager.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

15 Restaurant Week Deals to Check Out in NYC

Restaurant Week is once again under way — and celebrating its 30-year run with 30 days of prix fixe meals at a discount. From July 18 through August 21, a whopping 658 restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60. From James Beard-nominated Gage and Tollner to Chinese-Cajun Le Sia, here’s a rundown of some of the best deals in the lineup this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Ghostbar Ultra Lounge Finally Returns to the Palms

Ghostbar debuted at the Palms Casino Resort in 2001 as one of the best views in the city. Perched atop the 55th floor, the popular bar and lounge looked out over the entire Las Vegas skyline and became a destination for both locals and visitors alike. This summer, it finally reopens.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy