Big Brother's First Eviction Was Delayed Again, And There Might Be Worse News For Live Feed Viewers

Big Brother Season 24 is on the verge of its first eviction, following an unprecedented soft reset when Paloma Aguilar left the game. Viewers are eager to see how Jasmine Davis’ Head of Household reign impacts the game and whether or not nominees Taylor Hale or Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli will get evicted. Unfortunately, Season 24’s first eviction is delayed yet again, and there might be worse news for live feed viewers as the action in the game rages on in real-time.

As previously indicated, fans won’t see Big Brother’s live eviction on Thursday at its usual time. Here’s the latest on when the episode will air and how this might be a rough week for people who love the live feeds.

When Will Big Brother Fans See Season 24's First Eviction Now?

Big Brother’s live eviction was originally scheduled to air on Thursday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET. CBS now has the episode scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET in what will be a two-hour episode. That means viewers will get to see the eviction episode, the HOH competition, and the nominations all in one night! Unfortunately, there’s one part of this that's a real bummer if you're someone who watches live feeds, or just someone who follows spoiler updates online.

There May Be Reason For Live Feed Viewers To Be Concerned

TVLine reported that the eviction episode would not be live, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the Houseguests are proceeding like the eviction is taking place at its regularly scheduled time on Thursday. If so, this might be a terrible situation for live feed viewers, as Big Brother has historically shut down the feeds in situations like this to prevent spoilers.

Assuming Big Brother shuts down the live feeds, Paramount+ subscribers will be shut out of the house from Thursday afternoon and may not get access back until early Monday morning in EST. That is a significant stretch of time to miss and could result in live feeders missing a ton of game information in Week 3.

For those unaware, Big Brother typically films its HOH competition on Thursday, the nominations on Friday, and the veto competition on Sunday. It’s also during that portion that the HOH does 90% of their game talk and decides who they want to send home.

Live feed viewers don’t get to see the actual ceremonies and competitions on the feeds but almost always find out what happened when the feeds come back up afterward. With the latest news, we likely won’t get to see the unfiltered events of the week and rely on the edited-down episode for context.

Unfortunately, Big Brother isn't always able to include all of the moments that fans think need to be incorporated in the episodes. Maybe if we’re lucky, the live feeds will run throughout the next few days despite the spoilers that may follow. It feels highly unlikely, considering the eviction episode will not be live, but we’ll see!

Big Brother airs a special two-hour episode on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Get ready for a jam-packed Sunday with a lot to talk about and something else that’ll shake up the game.

