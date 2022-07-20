ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It Is True That Liverpool a Few Weeks Ago Called People Close to Bellingham’ - Fabrizio Romano on Bellingham Links

By Matty Orme
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking on his YouTube channel about the transfer rumour that keeps coming up for Liverpool fans stating that Liverpool "started conversations" with Borussia Dortmund about the Englishman.

'Jude Bellingham to Liverpool' is the answer you will get if you ask the majority of Liverpool fans who they would like to see arrive on Merseyside.

Reports say that the German outfit would be unwilling to sell the youngster this summer after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovT8J_0gmnxG8v00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the transfer Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said "It's true, Liverpool a few weeks called people close to Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund to enquire about the situation."

“The answer was no, no way, the player is untouchable this summer.

“But Liverpool are thinking of Jude Bellingham alongside many top international clubs because also Spanish other English clubs are interested in Bellingham.”

Romano went on to add "I'm not saying that Bellingham is a future Liverpool Player but I'm saying that Liverpool started the conversations a few weeks ago and tried to approach Dortmund for Bellingham.

"No way on Borussia Dortmund's side but Liverpool are thinking of this fantastic player Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan so we will see what happens."

