Malvern, IA

Joseph "Joe" Stillwell, 74, Malvern, IA

By Loess Hills Funeral Homes
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cemetery: Burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Charles E. Walker, 78 of Shenandoah

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains at a Later Date:Bedford Cemetery. Notes:. Charlie passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Jenny McAllister, 46 of Farragut, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Saturday, 7-23-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
FARRAGUT, IA
kmaland.com

Duane Ridnour, 83 of Sidney, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 7-25-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Ricky Madison, 52 of Lake St. Louis, MO

3:00 to 4:00 PM - Skyline Sportmans' Club - Thurman, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
TABOR, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Malvern, IA
kmaland.com

Darrell D. Murphy, 91, of Coin, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Darrell passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Accura Healthcare - Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
COIN, IA
kmaland.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pottawattamie, Harrison Counties

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa... Harrison County in southwestern Iowa... Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska... Washington County in east central Nebraska... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha Fire: Man dies after jumping into pond at Benson Park

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department was called to Benson Park just before 3 p.m. Saturday on reports a man had jumped into the pond at the park and did not resurface. Around an hour later, crews on scene confirmed that a man's body was pulled from the water. They believe he was in his 70's.
OMAHA, NE
#Memorials
Western Iowa Today

One person airlifted following Fremont County accident

(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KETV.com

One person critically injured in I-80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning crash that injured one person. The crash happened on I-80 at 60th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Arrest made on multiple charges in Fremont County

(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on a number of charges following a Friday night incident at the Fremont County campgrounds. According to the report, at approximately 10:35 PM on Friday, Fremont County Deputies were called to the campgrounds south of Sidney for a report of a male, who had threatened to kill three campers. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the male fled into a wooded area near the Fremont County Golf Course and was not located following a search.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Rainey pushes burning lawnmower to safe spot

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City lawn business had a setback Friday when a riding lawn mower burst into flames. Duane Rainey had just finished mowing for his customer in a Fourth Corso business district Friday when he heard a pop and saw a cloud of smoke. Rainey put the...
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Flames shoot from West Omaha home early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Flames shot from the back of a West Omaha house early Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene near 186th Street and Oregon Circle shortly before 6 a.m. and immediately started pouring water on the flames. Most of the fire outside the house was extinguished within...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak council backs street closure for Red Oak Eagles charity fundraiser

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed a street closure for a fundraiser with proceeds going towards assisting a six-year-old battling Leukemia.. During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the Red Oak Eagles' request for a closure of North 2nd Street from Washington Avenue south to the bridge on Saturday, August 13 from noon to midnight. Sandy Reich is a member of the Red Oak Eagles. Reich says the charity fundraiser, beginning at 3 p.m., is to assist first-grader Gannon VandeWall, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia -- which she adds has spread quickly and aggressively. Reich says they hope to provide a significant event with various entertainment options.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Man connected to Friday night incident found

(KMAland) -- UPDATED: The man has been found. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a male connected to an incident from Friday evening at the Fremont County campgrounds on Highway 275. According to a Facebook posting on the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office page, the suspect is...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA

