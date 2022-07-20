Joseph "Joe" Stillwell, 74, Malvern, IA

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed a street closure for a fundraiser with proceeds going towards assisting a six-year-old battling Leukemia.. During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the Red Oak Eagles' request for a closure of North 2nd Street from Washington Avenue south to the bridge on Saturday, August 13 from noon to midnight. Sandy Reich is a member of the Red Oak Eagles. Reich says the charity fundraiser, beginning at 3 p.m., is to assist first-grader Gannon VandeWall, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia -- which she adds has spread quickly and aggressively. Reich says they hope to provide a significant event with various entertainment options.
