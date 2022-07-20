Joseph "Joe" Stillwell, 74, Malvern, IA

(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO