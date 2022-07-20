ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The James Webb telescope has "uncorrectable" damage from a micrometeoroid

By Matthew Rozsa
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZQKF_0gmnwJFx00

When the James Webb Space Telescope released five breathtaking images of the universe earlier this month, it brought decades of precise engineering and astronomical work to a head. When those images were revealed last week, the build up was so intense that NASA Administrator Bill Nelson compared the scene to a pep rally rather than a supposedly staid scientific gathering.

Yet that pep may have dissipated since last week in light of the recent news that the telescope, despite its immense technological sophistication, has suffered uncorrectable damage due to a micrometeoroid.

According to a report posted in the pre-print database arXiv.org, a small rock collided with one of the telescope's 18 gold-plated mirrors, causing significant damage in the process. More specifically, the C3 mirror has a bright white dent where there should be gold at the location where the micrometeoroid made impact. Although NASA describes the damage as "uncorrectable," they added that it has not impaired the telescope's overall performance.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

"The micrometeoroid which hit segment C3 in the period 22—24 May 2022 UT caused significant uncorrectable change in the overall figure of that segment," the report explains. "However, the effect was small at the full telescope level because only a small portion of the telescope area was affected." The report explains that "two subsequent realignment steps" helped to correct the problem.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, foreshadowed the agency's ability to move beyond this setback when he tweeted in June about early reports regarding micrometeoroid impacts on the telescope.

"Micrometeoroid strikes are an unavoidable aspect of operating in space," Zurbuchen wrote. "Recently, Webb [telescope] sustained an impact to one primary mirror segment. After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements."

The new arXiv.org report goes on to explain that the tiny pebble which hit the C3 mirror was actually just one of 19 that slammed into the James Webb Space Telescope between February and May 2022.

The James Webb Space Telescope is particularly vulnerable to micrometeroid strikes because the telescope's mirrors are open and exposed to the vacuum of space. The Hubble Space Telescope, for all intents and purposes the technological predecessor to Webb, had a cylindrical housing inside which the observational technology sat. In contrast, the Webb telescope is functionally a giant reflector open to space with no protective sheath.

Yet aside from being smaller overall, the other reason Hubble has been remarkably free of damage over the years is because of its location in space. Hubble orbits comfortably just above Earth, close enough that astronauts from the Space Shuttle could approach and perform maintenance; whereas the Webb telescope is far away in a stable point in space where the sun and the Earth's gravity perfectly counterbalance each other, such that the telescope effectively stays still relative to Earth. However, because there have been few spacecraft sent to this point in space — known as the L2 point, short for LaGrange Point — astronomers have less knowledge of the micrometeoroid risk in the region. In contrast, low-to-medium Earth orbit, where Hubble lives, is saturated with human spacecraft and thus its risks are well-studied.

Space news website Space.com had a downbeat view on the otherwise optimistic tone of NASA's new report.

"Micrometeroids are a known danger of space operations, and facing them is by no means new to scientists; the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope are among long-running programs that are still operational despite occasional space rock strikes," Space.com wrote. "However, Webb's orbit at Lagrange Point 2 about 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from the Earth may change the risk profile considerably."

Despite the setback with the C3 mirror, the James Webb Space Telescope has still been an undeniable success so far. In one of its recently-released images, the telescope ascertained the composition of the atmosphere of a distant planet called WASP-96b (which contained water). Other released images showed a planetary nebula called the Southern Ring Nebula; five nearly adjacent galaxies appropriately dubbed "Stephan's Quintet"; the Carina Nebula, which looks for all the world like a horsehair blanket pulled over a bright and colorful sky full of stars; and the blandly named SMACS 0723 — which is the most clear and full infrared image ever produced of the distant universe.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Shuttle#Arxiv Org#The Vulgar Scientist
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy