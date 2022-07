Jimmy Rogers is no stranger to receiving votes. He is likely most recognizable for his many years of service as Grundy County Clerk, but before he spent more than 30 years as an elected official, he was a star on the football field for Grundy County High School. Now, he is set to become one of the newest members of the GCHS Sports Hall of Fame after collecting the most votes in male athlete category for 2022.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO