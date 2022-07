A 'Victory for Life Day' proclamation is on the agenda for Manatee County Commissioners. It aims to celebrate the overturn of Roe v Wade. "On June 24th, 20-22, the Supreme Court of the United States righted past wrongs by ruling 5 to 4 to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Many elected leaders played key roles in protecting the rights of the unborn by laying the groundwork for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court."

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO