My goodness what a stunning girl! This is Nirvana! This sweet momma came to the shelter with her babies and they have since gotten older and been adopted but this beautiful mommy of 4 is looking for a home to love and spoil her now! She is great with other calm cats and adores getting all the pets and love! Won’t someone come and adopt this hunny bee!

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO