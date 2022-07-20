ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Experts: ‘Enjoy the decline while it’s here’, gas prices continues to lower in Green Bay

By Indiana Schilz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As gas prices continue to trend downward, Local 5 News caught up with a representative from GasBuddy to talk about the trend we’ve all been looking forward to. Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.com says it’s been a...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 1

 

wearegreenbay.com

National Exchange Bank & Trust in Elkhart Lake

(WFRV) – All week, Local 5 Live celebrates Elkhart Lake businesses and how they support each other to make a strong community. One of those businesses is National Exchange Bank & Trust. Adam spoke with us today with more on how this locally owned, Wisconsin-based bank invests in and gives back to the community.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parker John’s concession stands at Road America

(WFRV) – It’s concession stand food, elevated. When you come to Road America, look for the Parker John’s stand and expect made from scratch food with the same great quality you’ll find in the restaurant. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look. Parker John’s Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
City
Green Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Sohn Manufacturing

(WFRV) – Perhaps after all the great things you’ve seen in Our Town Elkhart Lake you’d like to live in this great community. Shawn from Sohn Manufacturing spoke to Local 5 Live with details about the products they produce for clients around the world, and how you can get a job there.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Road America

(WFRV) – It’s the most exciting four miles and 14 turns in North America!. Local 5 Live viewers learn some of the many ways you can explore Road America including go-karting, geocaching, paintballing, plus some of the history of this iconic spot. Start planning your trip at roadamerica.com.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds hail forecast Saturday evening

GREEN BAY – After a hot and sticky Saturday morning and afternoon, strong storms are forecast to roll across Wisconsin in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. The storms could put a damper on Saturday evening’s soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Hawkins Ash CPA’s Announces Promotion of Manitowoc Tax Specialist

Hawkins Ash CPA’s has announced the promotion of one of their tax specialists in Manitowoc. Jeff Markwardt is now a supervisor at the Manitowoc location, which is at 1 Waldo Boulevard, Suite 5. Jeff joined Hawkins Ash in 2014 and specializes in providing tax preparation services to individuals, businesses,...
MANITOWOC, WI
#Gas Prices#Economy#Falling Down#Gas Stations#Local 5 News#Petroleum Analysis
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Shipyard Redevelopment Project breaks ground, Phase I begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase I of the Shipyard Redevelopment Project on Thursday. Phase I is set to include the construction of a riverfront promenade, a floating dock, a fishing pier, habitat enhancement, and an accessible kayak launch for the community to enjoy.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Vintage Elkhart Lake

(WFRV) – Your visit to Elkhart Lake can be gourmet whether it’s a picnic or a snack for the room, thanks to Vintage Elkhart Lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at how they have more than 250 types of wine as well as beer, spirits, and gourmet food. Plus with their wine-o-matic lounge, you can expand your pallet with help from the owner, a sommelier, and author.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
thebrillionnews.com

End of an era: Randy's Central closing

BRILLION – A lot of people have told Randy Ryoti that his Randy’s Central restaurant in downtown Brillion is like the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”. “There’s some truth to it,” Ryoti says. Since Oct. 14, 1993, Randy’s Central on Jackson Street in the heart of...
BRILLION, WI
Traffic
Gas Price
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Siebkens Resort

(WFRV) – Not only does Siebkens Resort have quite a storied history, the owners have their own loving past with the beautiful spot. Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer look from historic rooms to modern condos, a pool, and private beach, it’s a great place to stay and you’ll definitely want to stop in at the “Stop In” Tavern for a look at some great racing memorabilia.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Elkhart Lake Tourism

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s summer series Our Town celebrates communities in the area all summer. We’re exploring more of the community with Kathleen Eickhoff, Executive Director of Elkhart Lake Tourism, where that means endless amounts of activities in this resort village that will keep you both busy and relaxed.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
whby.com

Alcohol, speed factors in Fox River boat crash: Report

OSHKOSH, Wis. –A DNR report sheds more light on a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River earlier this month. Officers who investigated the crash say a powerboat owned by Jason Lindemann struck the On the Loos Cruise paddle-wheeler nearly head-on in the middle of the river on the night of July 9.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Severe weather tomorrow!

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers in the forecast for tonight! The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued the southern portion of WFRV coverage area in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for those storms tonight because of the small chance for damaging winds. This will not be severe.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hampton Inn by Hilton breaks ground in Ashwaubenon near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new hotel near the famous Lambeau Field broke ground on Thursday in an effort to provide additional rooms for visitors. The Hampton Inn Stadium, located at 830 Morris Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon held its ceremonial groundbreaking event after being proposed back in January of 2021. The hotel is expected to host 89 rooms.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

South side Kaukauna utility road work begins Monday

KAUKAUNA — Construction on the Kenneth Avenue Area Utility Relay Project in Kaukauna will begin Monday, July 25, 2022. Click here for proposed work locations and possible impacts to residents. WHITNEY STREET, 6TH STREET, 7TH STREET, & 8TH STREET AREAS:. CONSTRUCTION. Contractor will begin working on 7th Street with...
thefabricator.com

Manitowoc Tool and Mfg. breaks ground on new facility

Manitowoc Tool and Mfg. has broken ground on a new facility in Manitowoc, Wis. With no more land at its current facility, the company obtained 20 acres on which it is building a 45,000-sq.-ft. plant. The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.
MANITOWOC, WI

