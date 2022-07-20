ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Sixers Set to Hold Different Training Camp This Season

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago
When NBA training camp time rolls around, the Philadelphia 76ers typically hold practice sessions at their main facility in Camden, New Jersey.

However, that isn’t expected to be the case this year. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is bringing back an old tradition of his and will have the team fly to another state to participate in their offseason workouts in a couple of months.

Per Spears’ report, the Sixers will take on Charleston, South Carolina, in the fall. The reason for the trip is to cut out distractions in the City of Brotherly Love and learn the local history in Charleston.

The Sixers have a critical season coming up. With the Ben Simmons saga in the rearview, the 76ers are now focused on maximizing the potential of the Joel Embiid and James Harden superstar duo.

After falling short to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs last season, the Sixers bulked up the depth of the roster by adding prospects such as P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House Jr.

Soon enough, the Sixers will have Harden back on the team with a brand new contract as they look to compete for a title in 2022-2023.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

