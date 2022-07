WORCESTER, Mass. -- The Baker-Polito Administration is looking applicants for a state pilot program which would allow restaurants and food trucks accept snap benefits for pre-packaged food. The Restaurant Meals Program would allow homeless people, individuals with disabilities and adults aged 60 and older who have trouble making food themselves or mobility restrictions to access to prepared foods. The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance gives out the snap benefits and said this program would also give restaurants access to new customers. The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce is an advocate and calls it a win-win.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO