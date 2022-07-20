ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Blackstone draws over $24 billion commitments for latest real estate fund

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufL90_0gmntTwc00

July 20 (Reuters) - Buyout giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N) has secured commitments worth $24.1 billion for its latest real estate fund, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The size of the new fund, called Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, could go up to $30.3 billion when it is finalized, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3yO3s7a)

The New York-based private-equity behemoth has been ramping up its bets on companies in the real estate space. In April, Blackstone agreed to buy real estate investment trust PS Business Parks (PSB.N) for $7.6 billion including debt.

The company has also struck multi-billion dollar deals for student housing REIT American Campus Communities Inc (ACC.N) and multifamily housing REIT Preferred Apartment Communities .

Even as recession fears have hit the brakes on global dealmaking, buyout funds have been somewhat of a bright spot. Such funds have generated transactions worth $674 billion in the first half of the year, according to data from Dealogic.

Blackstone will invest $300 million of its own capital in the latest fund, the Journal reported.

At $30.3 billion, the new fund would be 48% bigger than Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX, which closed in 2019.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The great Chinese mortgage strike: Thousands of homebuyers are refusing to pay their home loans as growing boycotts spread online

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Hundreds of thousands of homebuyers in at least 80 Chinese cities are refusing to pay their mortgages as property developers struggle to complete their building projects, signalling a new era of turbulence for China's continued real estate crisis.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsweek

Worker Hailed As 'Entire Department' Quits Multi-Million Firm Over Pay Rise

An employee has been praised by the internet for leaving his job after his boss refused him a pay rise, quoting it would be unfair to his coworkers. In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, the worker, who goes by the username u/NonVeganMillennial, explained that a year ago he asked his boss for a 15 percent raise, to get on an even level with the wider industry average, providing industry statistics to back up his claims.
ECONOMY
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#Reit#Blackstone Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Ps Business Parks Lrb#Dealogic
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

504K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy