LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville inches toward 100 homicides this year, those in the community are coming together to find a solution to the violence. From Shawnee Park to the Chickasaw neighborhood, and this year at Waterfront Park, the annual 'Stop the Violence Put the Beef on the Grill' event has continued to grow each and every year and now it has the attention of metro city leaders.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO