Miami, FL

Beating the heat: Staying hydrated is critical, but how much water each person needs is different

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago
MIAMI – Parts of the country are suffering through record-breaking heat waves this week with sweltering temperatures.

As we sweat in the heat, the body loses water, which regulates body temperature. Staying hydrated is critical, but how much water we need depends on some important factors.

Current guidelines from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine say men need 15.5 cups of fluid a day and women 11.5.

But Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Katherine Patton says it's not the same for everyone and it helps to discuss some important factors with a health care provider.

"It really does vary, you know, according to your size, gender and especially how active you are, what medications you might be on, what kind of climate you live in," she said.

Doctors say dehydration can sneak up on you and cause cramps, headaches, dizziness and fatigue. If it's severe, it can mean a trip to the emergency room.

Coffee, tea and flavored waters do count towards your total fluid intake. And fruit and vegetables can also help with hydration, but be careful with alcohol, which has the opposite effect. Patton says older people need to pay extra attention to their fluid intake.

"As we age, we actually do lose our sense of thirst a little bit. So it's important for other older adults to definitely be more mindful of how much they're drinking because they don't sense that," she said.

Patton recommends starting the day with a cup and just keep filling your tank, especially during these dog days of summer.

Another way to measure if you're drinking enough water is to look at your urine. Pale and light yellow means you're well hydrated. Darker yellow could signal you're dehydrated.

