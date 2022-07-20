ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Evening Edition | Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn tonight's Evening Edition, catch up on the news about corn herbicides, crop insurance, and soy-based tires. Valent U.S.A. has received EPA registration for Maverick Corn Herbicide, a new tool for corn farmers in their fight against resistant weeds. Maverick has three effective modes of action for long-lasting, broad-spectrum...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Prices collapse at day's end | Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corn and soybean prices fell below support today as prices sold off hard again into the close. Wheat closed lower after trading higher most of the day. The combination of improved weather forecasts, fund selling, and lower energy prices put pressure on prices. This does not seem logical at a time when the U.S. crop is probably getting smaller. As I look ahead to next week, I expect crop conditions to take a 2-3% decline in the Monday USDA Crop Progress report.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Crop insurance industry to House committee: ‘Stay the course’

Representatives of several lobbying groups testified Wednesday at a House hearing on crop insurance ahead of the 2023 farm bill, describing the program as one of the best tools available to protect farmers from crop losses, regardless of farm size. Currently the U.S. government pays out more than $7 billion...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's wheat planting forecast cut again, corn output steady

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - The forecast for Argentina's wheat-planting area for the upcoming season was downwardly revised again on Thursday, according to a leading grains exchange, as the South American country grapples with fallout from unfavorable weather. The key wheat crop is seen planted across 6.1 million hectares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 4-6 cents, soy steady-up 4 cents

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat expected to post steep declines on hopes for resumption of normal global trade flows. * Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey and the United Nations said, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded 17 cents lower at $7.89-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 16 cents at $8.45-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was last 9-1/2 cents lower at $9.03. CORN - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn sank to its lowest since Nov. 30 overnight, with rainy forecasts for the U.S. Midwest raising hopes that the bulk of the corn crop will pass through its pollination phase of development with limited stress. The sharp drop in wheat futures added pressure to corn. * CBOT September corn futures last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $5.70-1/2 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 4-1/4 cents at $5.69-1/4. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 4 cents per bushel * Some bargain buying expected in soybean futures , which have fallen 5.7% over the previous three sessions and hit their lowest since Dec. 21 overnight. * Weakness in crude oil, concerns about recession chilling demand for oilseeds expected to limit gains. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $14.22 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last 1/2 cent higher at $13.02. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Sustainable Agriculture#Food Industry#Crop Insurance Billions#The Goodyear Metro Miler
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for wheat-planting area

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.1 million hectares, down from a previously estimated 6.2 million hectares, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. The cut is the fifth the exchange has made to its original 6.6 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425 cents...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
Agriculture Online

EU plans to ease crop rotation rules as global food risks mount

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed a temporary suspension of EU crop rotation rules to increase cereal production and help head off a global food security crisis due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The European Union executive said in a statement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

July 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products ... only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as rain forecast boosts U.S. crop prospects

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to two-week lows and new-crop soybeans hit a six-month low on Thursday as forecasts for rain in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes for bumper crops, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower in choppy trade as brokers monitored negotiations...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy