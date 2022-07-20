Toledo dog shelters crowded, face influx of unwanted, surrendered pets

More and more canine companions are looking for a forever home in Toledo.

Across the city, it’s the same story. More abandoned animals in shelters and fewer prospective owners interested in adopting them.

“Across the country, numbers [of dog adoptions] have not been good,” said Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control. “Everyone is seeing it, and no one can really figure out what is going on.”

On Wednesday, Deacon’s Hope Rescue, Inc., a nonprofit rescue based in Wauseon, pleaded for donations and foster families on Facebook.

“Feeling SO defeated. Any progress we made in the last several years has all been undone,” the post read in part. “Adoptions & donations are down but the need for intake has exponentially increased.

“Not sure how much longer we can do this.”

With kennels reaching maximum capacity, the Lucas County Canine Care and Control is encouraging dog adoptions with the first ever “Bring Home Happiness” drive this weekend. With the initiative, dog adoption fees have been waived, which means prospective adopters only need to purchase a $25 dog license. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at their site at 410 S. Erie St.

The shelter began to reach capacity in October when 296 dogs were taken in. The high numbers could be attributed to the “after-effects of the pandemic” or inflation making it less affordable to own a pet, Ms. Sears said.

Since January, the number of dogs entering the shelter have increased monthly, and over the past three years, those numbers have increased annually. According to Ms. Sears, in June, 2020, the shelter took in 192 dogs, in June, 2021, that number increased to 205 and last month, the shelter took in 273 dogs.

“July is always a harder month, because everyone’s on vacation,” Ms. Sears said.

Still, the numbers are unprecedent and the shelter would like to ideally hold 140 dogs. With a population of 180 dogs right now, it is nearing its maximum capacity of 185.

“It continues to get harder and harder to place these dogs,” Ms. Sears added. “We have a lot of dogs in the building right now that need to find a home.”

In Maumee, the Toledo Humane Society, Ohio’s oldest animal welfare organization that has served the Toledo area since 1884, has experienced slower adoptions this summer.

While the number of owner-surrendered animals remains on par with previous years, the organization has been bombarded with requests for help from partner shelters.

In fact, shelters from across the country that have never worked with the group before are now reaching out, said Abbey Hall, the Toledo Humane Society’s development manager. And with fewer adoptions, kennels aren’t opening up as quickly at the facility.

It remains unclear why adoptions are slower, Ms. Hall said. When the economy is struggling and people are struggling financially, people may be less eager to add to their families and with veterinary care less affordable, people are thinking twice before adoption, she said.

In January, the Best Friends Animal Society found that about 60,000 more dogs were waiting for adoption in shelters in the United States compared to a year earlier.

In a statement, Julie Castle, president of the Best Friends Animal Society, described the current situation as a “challenging environment for lifesaving.”

“Adopting a pet can help to alleviate the stress shelters are experiencing, so if you can, I urge you to adopt now,” Ms. Castle said.

At Planned Pethood, a local rescue organization, the issue isn’t a lack of adoptions, but rather a surge of people giving up their pets. In addition, pet owners are increasingly coming to Planned Pethood in need of veterinary services, said Amber Brunet, the organization’s executive director.

“We try to point them in the right direction,” Ms. Brunet said.

The need is also ramping up for spay and neuter services and a nationwide veterinary shortage is not helping the situation, said Laura Simmons-Wark, the director of partnerships, outreach, and development at Humane Ohio, a spay and neuter clinic on Alexis Road in Toledo.

The clinic treats more than 19,000 animals each year and is facing “very high” demand for service with appointments at the clinic that are backed up and booked for months. Working with up to 40 rescue groups and traveling to 11 different counties, the clinic has experienced heightened demand since the pandemic, when a good deal of people adopted pets.

With the clinic treating 60 to 90 animals daily while fielding upwards of 50 calls, people looking to get their animals scheduled may need to look elsewhere, Ms. Simmons-Wark said.

To address the issue, the Best Friends Animal Society, which is a national organization, is partnering with 3,500 organizations across the country including the Lucas County Canine Care and Control. Ms. Castle is hopeful that this weekend’s pet adoption drive at the shelter will help to reduce the number of dogs currently living there.

The event is part of National Adoption Weekend.

“We’re really hopeful for this weekend,” Ms. Sears said. “We have a lot of really great dogs. These are really nice dogs that don’t have issues that just really need a home.”