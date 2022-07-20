ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo dog shelters crowded, face influx of unwanted, surrendered pets

By By Charlotte Hughes / Toledo Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLa9B_0gmnoEYe00

More and more canine companions are looking for a forever home in Toledo.

Across the city, it’s the same story. More abandoned animals in shelters and fewer prospective owners interested in adopting them.

“Across the country, numbers [of dog adoptions] have not been good,” said Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control. “Everyone is seeing it, and no one can really figure out what is going on.”

On Wednesday, Deacon’s Hope Rescue, Inc., a nonprofit rescue based in Wauseon, pleaded for donations and foster families on Facebook.

“Feeling SO defeated. Any progress we made in the last several years has all been undone,” the post read in part. “Adoptions & donations are down but the need for intake has exponentially increased.

“Not sure how much longer we can do this.”

With kennels reaching maximum capacity, the Lucas County Canine Care and Control is encouraging dog adoptions with the first ever “Bring Home Happiness” drive this weekend. With the initiative, dog adoption fees have been waived, which means prospective adopters only need to purchase a $25 dog license. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at their site at 410 S. Erie St.

The shelter began to reach capacity in October when 296 dogs were taken in. The high numbers could be attributed to the “after-effects of the pandemic” or inflation making it less affordable to own a pet, Ms. Sears said.

Since January, the number of dogs entering the shelter have increased monthly, and over the past three years, those numbers have increased annually. According to Ms. Sears, in June, 2020, the shelter took in 192 dogs, in June, 2021, that number increased to 205 and last month, the shelter took in 273 dogs.

“July is always a harder month, because everyone’s on vacation,” Ms. Sears said.

Still, the numbers are unprecedent and the shelter would like to ideally hold 140 dogs. With a population of 180 dogs right now, it is nearing its maximum capacity of 185.

“It continues to get harder and harder to place these dogs,” Ms. Sears added. “We have a lot of dogs in the building right now that need to find a home.”

In Maumee, the Toledo Humane Society, Ohio’s oldest animal welfare organization that has served the Toledo area since 1884, has experienced slower adoptions this summer.

While the number of owner-surrendered animals remains on par with previous years, the organization has been bombarded with requests for help from partner shelters.

In fact, shelters from across the country that have never worked with the group before are now reaching out, said Abbey Hall, the Toledo Humane Society’s development manager. And with fewer adoptions, kennels aren’t opening up as quickly at the facility.

It remains unclear why adoptions are slower, Ms. Hall said. When the economy is struggling and people are struggling financially, people may be less eager to add to their families and with veterinary care less affordable, people are thinking twice before adoption, she said.

In January, the Best Friends Animal Society found that about 60,000 more dogs were waiting for adoption in shelters in the United States compared to a year earlier.

In a statement, Julie Castle, president of the Best Friends Animal Society, described the current situation as a “challenging environment for lifesaving.”

“Adopting a pet can help to alleviate the stress shelters are experiencing, so if you can, I urge you to adopt now,” Ms. Castle said.

At Planned Pethood, a local rescue organization, the issue isn’t a lack of adoptions, but rather a surge of people giving up their pets. In addition, pet owners are increasingly coming to Planned Pethood in need of veterinary services, said Amber Brunet, the organization’s executive director.

“We try to point them in the right direction,” Ms. Brunet said.

The need is also ramping up for spay and neuter services and a nationwide veterinary shortage is not helping the situation, said Laura Simmons-Wark, the director of partnerships, outreach, and development at Humane Ohio, a spay and neuter clinic on Alexis Road in Toledo.

The clinic treats more than 19,000 animals each year and is facing “very high” demand for service with appointments at the clinic that are backed up and booked for months. Working with up to 40 rescue groups and traveling to 11 different counties, the clinic has experienced heightened demand since the pandemic, when a good deal of people adopted pets.

With the clinic treating 60 to 90 animals daily while fielding upwards of 50 calls, people looking to get their animals scheduled may need to look elsewhere, Ms. Simmons-Wark said.

To address the issue, the Best Friends Animal Society, which is a national organization, is partnering with 3,500 organizations across the country including the Lucas County Canine Care and Control. Ms. Castle is hopeful that this weekend’s pet adoption drive at the shelter will help to reduce the number of dogs currently living there.

The event is part of National Adoption Weekend.

“We’re really hopeful for this weekend,” Ms. Sears said. “We have a lot of really great dogs. These are really nice dogs that don’t have issues that just really need a home.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Lucas County Canine Care & Control offering free adoptions for weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Canine Care & Control will be footing the bill for adopters this weekend. Best Friends Animal Society will cover the full adoption fee at the shelter, which covers dogs that have already had initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchipping. The only...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont family’s kitten mysteriously dies

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday evening a Fremont family came home to find their kitten dead. The family seems to think its death was carried out by someone they know. Christina Fegly, the owner of the kitten, and her family tell 13abc, they are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to it.
FREMONT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
City
Maumee, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
State
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Pets & Animals
Lucas County, OH
Pets & Animals
dailyphew.com

6 Neglected And Hairless Puppies Found In An Abandoned House Are Finally Doing Well

When Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR), went to collect 6 puppies from the animal control, she was shocked. The neglected puppies were found in an abandoned house in Detroit, Michigan. They were pink and hairless, with painfull sores all over their body. On top of that, they had fever and it seemed like they were burning. “When I say that these puppies were literally on fire, they were on fire,” Rinaldi told The Dodo. “They had high temperatures.”
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Adoption#Economy#Foster Families
13abc.com

Dog adoption fees waived for National Adoption Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County Canine Care & Control joins forces with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage people to adopt a dog during National Adoption Weekend. The weekend runs from July 22 through July 24. For this weekend only, Best Friends Animal Society is covering the full cost of adoption fees which includes behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchip.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local church hosts community day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join United Vision Baptist Church for a community day. On August 6 at Wilson Park, the church will host events for families in the community. During the event, there will be activities like bouncy houses, raffles, horse rides and three versus three basketball games. There will...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WTOL-TV

Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of July 22 - July 24

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are so many things to go see and do this weekend that are right in our backyard! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Go 419 weekend rundown. FRIDAY. 10th Annual Pizza Palooza | Centennial Terrace | 5 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local woman starts business running errands for seniors in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The older you get, the harder it sometimes is to do basic tasks like going to the post office and grocery shopping. Friends and family aren’t always around to help. That’s why one woman started a business called Errands For Elders. When the pandemic...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

New-to-You at the Toledo Zoo - Exciting Ways to Enjoy this Animal Haven

Visiting the Toledo Zoo is exciting on any given day as those ten thousand animal residents are always up to something! However, if you’re looking for a bit different experience on top of viewing the exhibits, the Zoo is always introducing new ways to engage. Here are a handful of our favorites…
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Drowning reported at Monroe County KOA campsite

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A person was pulled from the water at the KOA campground in Monroe County Saturday evening after officials responded to reports of a drowning, authorities said. Details on the person’s condition or age weren’t immediately available. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy