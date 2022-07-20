ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Staying safe in extreme heat

By Nicole Zedeck
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this extreme heat, it's important to be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses. Doctors say the main thing you can do to prevent heat-related illness is stay hydrated. While water is great, sports drinks with electrolytes sometimes can be even better because they help when the body loses...

