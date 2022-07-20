ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

S.C. teen arrested after 4-year-old half-sister found suffocated to death in plastic bin

 3 days ago
PELZER, S.C. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death of his 4-year-old half-sister after she was found dead in a plastic bin.

On Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of Joanna Lockaby in a bin near a wooded area behind a home at 112 Chevy Chase Blvd. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said her half-brother, William Hester, was identified as the suspect. Authorities reportedly believe Hester suffocated the 4-year-old, which contributed to her death.

Hester was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant obtained by WLOS-TV said Hester confessed to suffocating the child.

His bond hearing was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m.

The investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office remains ongoing. The motive for the killing has not been confirmed at this time.

WYFF4.com

One person dead after shooting near downtown Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting near downtown Asheville Friday night, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Hakimye Chavares Bethea. Officers responded to Lee Garden Lane shortly after 11 p.m Friday. According to police, Bethea was shot multiple times.
ASHEVILLE, NC
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

