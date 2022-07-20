S.C. teen arrested after 4-year-old half-sister found suffocated to death in plastic bin

PELZER, S.C. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death of his 4-year-old half-sister after she was found dead in a plastic bin.

On Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of Joanna Lockaby in a bin near a wooded area behind a home at 112 Chevy Chase Blvd. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said her half-brother, William Hester, was identified as the suspect. Authorities reportedly believe Hester suffocated the 4-year-old, which contributed to her death.

Hester was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant obtained by WLOS-TV said Hester confessed to suffocating the child.

His bond hearing was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m.

The investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office remains ongoing. The motive for the killing has not been confirmed at this time.